Supervise contractors to the extreme so that food reaches children was one of the tasks that President Gustavo Petro entrusted to the new Director of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), Astrid Caceres Cardenaswhom he possessed this Tuesday during an act held at the Casa de Nariño.

In this regard, the President specified: “The corruption that undoubtedly still exists, the management of contractors that you have to be vigilant to the extreme – be careful with that: to the extreme – so that real food reaches children.”

When delving into this issue of child nutrition, the Head of State stated that The ICBF can be a great promoter of the country’s agri-food production“if it establishes the protocols and requirements so that hungry children can be nourished by food made in Colombia.”

Also read: The new director of the ICBF, Astrid Cáceres, took office

“It is not possible to overcome poverty with poor policies”exposed and indicated that one of the priorities of the Government of Change is to have the necessary resources to attend to the girls and boys of the country.

“The public policy that it has been built around childhood it has been a poor policy, almost miserable, and it has not been the policy of large investments. The great paths of public investment have not been built there, ”he said.

In this sense, President Petro told the new Director of Family Welfare: “The first thing that, in my opinion, must be done is to reorganize the ICBF“, since” through time A series of tasks that have nothing to do with childcare have been added to it”.

“That – he added – has meant that part of the budget and many times part of the time they stop dedicating to childhood for covering other objectives that are undoubtedly important, but that other State institutions already have them”.

It may interest you: ICBF community mothers will receive pension bonus

In this context, the President demanded “to focus on early childhood care until this country can have a national and universal preschool system”.

He stressed that to achieve this goal “The General Participation System must be reformed (SGP), a project that we hope to present next semester”.

He pointed out that this initiative includes the obligation that public investment in education also contemplate the three years of preschool, “with which we could integrate nutrition and education in a few years, after three years of age, in all children in Colombia”.

Who is Astrid Elena Cáceres Cárdenas, the new director of the ICBF?

Astrid Eliana Cáceres Cárdenas is degree in Early Childhood Education from the Cooperative University of ColombiaMaster in Education and Community Development from the Surcolombiana University, and has master’s studies in Political Studies from the National University of Colombia.

has exercised as teacher, researcher, pedagogical advisorexpert in inclusive education, project officer, cultural manager and peace weaver.

With more than 27 years of professional experience, he has held various positions in the public and private sectors, including Deputy General Director of the ICBFDeputy Director of Quality for Early Childhood at the Ministry of National Education and consultant to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

In addition, worked as a contractor in the Colombia in Peace Fund for the Pilot Project of the Child Development service in a family environment in rural and rural environments dispersed in PDET municipalities, advisor to the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI), Deputy Director for Children at the Bogotá District Secretariat for Social Integration, and teacher at the National Pedagogical University (UPN) and the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana.