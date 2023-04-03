Asuncion, National Radio.-In an act held in the National Congress Hall, Gustavo Enrique Santander Dans was sworn in this Monday as the new minister of the Supreme Court of Justice before the plenary session of the representatives of both Chambers and other authorities of the State Powers.

The new minister stated that his job within the constitutional chamber will be to ensure the agility of the processes, without them being subject to political or partisan issues.

In addition, he stressed that he will promote the judicial career within the institution, providing evaluation elements such as exams for promotions and in this way collaborate with transparency within the public sphere.

“The Judiciary and all State institutions have to be audited, it is the only way to request resources to improve the work,” he remarked.

For his part, the president of the National Congress, Oscar Salomón, expressed that Gustavo Santander conveys integrity and honesty; In addition, he highlighted that he received 44 votes from the Senate for his appointment, which is a great demonstration of support from legislators.

“A person who is going to go with everything, to fulfill his commitment, that is felt and it is what he transmits to the citizenry,” he said.

It is important to mention that Gustavo Santander took office as the new minister of the Supreme Court of Justice, replacing Antonio Fretes, who took advantage of the retirement benefit.

Fuente: IP Agency news portal