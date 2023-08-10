Gustavo Tapia: “Young people, we want to hear proposals” – breaking latest news

Gustavo Tapia Salcedo, cantonal director of the World Network of Young Politicians and former president of the UTPL Student Federation.

On August 20, Ecuadorians will go to the polls. The youth sector is also active in this electoral process. For the next few days they are preparing a debate with the candidates for assembly members for the province of Loja. They prepare an agenda, which will be delivered to the new president.

Gustavo Tapia Salcedo, cantonal director of the World Network of Young Politicians and former president of the Student Federation of the Private Technical University of Loja (UTPL), told Diario Crónica that the organization is currently made up of 40 members. He clarified that they are not linked to any political party.

In his opinion, there is concern about the current situation in the country, and the upcoming early elections.

In this context they have some alternatives, among them, they will develop a debate with the candidates for the Assembly for the province of Loja, so that they present their proposals. “The goal is to do it responsibly regardless of the political ideologies to which they belong,” he pointed out.

Security, employment and social security axes; and, economy and production, must be analyzed by the candidates for legislators.

Tapia Salcedo indicated that seven applicants confirmed attendance. However, until yesterday, Johanna Ortiz, José Bolívar Castillo, Nilo Córdova, Rafael Dávila and Carmen Guaya still had not ratified their participation.

The appointment will be on August 15, at 4:00 p.m., in the Manuel Carrión Pinzano Auditorium.

The “Ecuador Joven Debate” is being replicated in different provinces of the country. And the purpose is to create an agenda of the interests of this sector of the population, which will be delivered to the new Government. “Even if it’s transitional.”

He specified that the current candidates for the Presidency do not prioritize issues of interest to the youth sector, and that lead to the generation of projects, the leader concluded. (YO)

They prepare a manifesto that will be delivered to the new president of Ecuador.

