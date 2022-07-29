GORIZIA. The next edition of Gusti di Frontiera has been postponed by one week. The highly anticipated food and wine festival will therefore not take place from 22 to 25 September, as initially announced, but from Thursday 29 September to Sunday 2 October. The reason for the change is very simple: the municipal administration wants to avoid the concomitance with the political elections, set for Sunday 25 September. He tried to avoid moving the initiative, but, after a meeting that took place yesterday morning in the prefecture and after contacting some international exhibitors by telephone, he decided to opt for the new dates.

The meeting, which, among others, was attended by the mayor Rodolfo Ziberna and the councilor for major events Arianna Bellan, was asked to the Prefecture as soon as the day of the political elections was established. “We had also thought about creating Gusti di Frontiera from Wednesday 21st to Saturday 24th September, in order not to postpone the event for a week, but this is really not a viable hypothesis – reports Arianna Bellan -. Not only Sunday 25 September, but also the days before will be in fact engaged by the electoral mechanism, without forgetting that the security and control forces of the territory in that period could not have been used as they were engaged in the polling stations. And then, of course, another not insignificant problem would have been that of traffic, which would have made more than someone desist from going to vote. Finally, it should be remembered the days before 25 September will naturally be characterized by electoral silence which, however, with Gusti di Frontiera would have been very difficult to implement. This is why the postponement of the event is the only and the best way forward ».

Moreover, it was clear to everyone that a concomitance between the political elections and Gusti di Frontiera was pernicious. «In Gorizia and not only there is already a lot of anticipation for the kermesse – continues Arianna Bellan -. And when the date of the political elections was set, many asked me what would happen to Gusti. In any case, we are ready to carry out a great edition of the initiative after the record-breaking one of 2019. Yes, we hope to be able to match the numbers of that year or, at least, to return to the usual levels: for Gorizia, it is the feast of city. And in any case, let’s be clear, 90% of the event remains unchanged in the dimensions and characteristics that we had already indicated: only the period of its development changes ».

As for some details on the 2022 edition, the world is now covered everything. The councilor for major events concludes: «The news will not concern this or that international geographical area. For sure, in the event there will be a section dedicated to culture and traditions, but there won’t be any big names, following the example of those who came to the Salotto del Gusto. Instead, there will be a godmother ». Who, however, will be the godmother of Gusti di Frontiera 2022 at the moment is not yet established