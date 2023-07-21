Home » Guterres outlines a New Agenda for Peace
Guterres outlines a New Agenda for Peace

New York, Geneva (epd). According to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the world is in a new and dangerous era. The time was marked by the greatest geopolitical tensions and the most intense competition between great powers in decades, Guterres warned on Thursday (local time) in New York when presenting his policy paper “New Agenda for Peace”. In it, the UN Secretary-General outlines his multilateral concept for creating peace and security on the basis of international law.

Many member states are increasingly skeptical that the multilateral system will work for them. Violations of international law are becoming more common. Conflicts have become more complex and difficult to resolve. Last year saw the highest number of conflict-related deaths in almost three decades.

Concerns about the possibility of nuclear war have returned. With new weapons of war, humanity could wipe itself out. And Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made addressing these and other challenges even more difficult.

Guterres called for the resolute abolition of nuclear weapons. As long as powers still had nuclear weapons at their disposal, they would have to pledge never to use the warheads. The countries would have to pursue forward-looking and preventive diplomacy in order to prevent conflicts from arising in the future.

Together with other documents, the “New Agenda for Peace” is intended to form a foundation for the “summit of the future” that the UN intends to hold in 2024. The original Agenda for Peace, presented by then-Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali in 1992, outlined the UN’s role in the post-Cold War world.

