Guyuan City Launches 2023 World Food Day and National Food Security Publicity Week

Guyuan City held the launching ceremony and centralized publicity activities for the Guyuan Branch of the 2023 World Food Day and National Food Security Publicity Week.

On October 16, 2023, Guyuan City organized the launching ceremony and centralized publicity activities for the Guyuan Branch of the 2023 World Food Day and National Food Security Publicity Week. This year marks the 43rd World Food Day and the National Food Security Awareness Week. The event was held by the Guyuan City Grain and Material Reserve Bureau, in collaboration with other municipal departments such as the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau, Education and Sports Bureau, Science and Technology Bureau, Women’s Federation, and more.

The event took place at the Northwest Agricultural Museum Square, where various activities were organized to promote food security and raise awareness among the public. The theme for this year’s World Food Day is “Water is the source of life, and water is the foundation of food. Leave no one behind.” Meanwhile, the National Food Security Publicity Week focused on the theme of “Practice the big food concept to ensure food security.”

During the event, the public had the opportunity to learn about China‘s food laws and regulations, as well as food quality and safety. Promotional display boards, slogans, and materials were distributed to disseminate knowledge on topics such as grain saving and loss reduction, scientific grain storage, dietary nutrition, and more. Over 2,000 promotional materials were distributed, including washbasins, handbags, and aprons. Initiatives like “Love Food and Save Food” aimed to promote food saving and loss reduction, with over 5,500 copies of related materials being distributed. On-site Q&A sessions engaged over 100 participants, and more than 20,000 mobile text messages were sent to guide the public towards scientific and healthy consumption.

As part of the event, the Guyuan City Grain and Material Reserve Bureau arranged visits to the Guyuan City primary and secondary school food-loving and food-saving education social practice base for students from the No. 10 Primary School in Yuanzhou District, as well as some individuals from the district.

The event’s goal was to raise awareness about food security, encourage the public to pay attention to food security issues, and promote a sense of responsibility towards preventing waste. Citizens were educated on starting from themselves, their families, and their daily meals to develop habits of diligence and thrift. The motto “no leftovers, no waste” was advocated, along with the need to adopt a new trend of consumption and civilized dining. The aim was to create a strong atmosphere of cherishing food and opposing waste.

Following the launching ceremony and centralized publicity activities, the participating units planned to continue their efforts by conducting similar activities in rural communities, schools, enterprises, government agencies, and fields. The focus would remain on food security promotion, aiming to enhance public awareness, encourage food saving practices, and further strengthen the concept of food security throughout society. The activities were expected to contribute to maintaining national food security.

