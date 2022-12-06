“I swear: to be loyal to the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, to uphold the authority of the Constitution, to perform statutory duties, to be loyal to the motherland and to the people, to fulfill our duties, to be honest and honest, and to accept the supervision of the people…” At 9 am on December 6, the oath was made in Guyuan The conference room of the Municipal Market Supervision and Administration Bureau echoed that all cadres and workers were wearing law enforcement uniforms, full of energy, raised their right fists, and solemnly swore an oath in front of the Constitution.

At the swearing-in ceremony, all cadres and workers expressed their respect and reverence for the Constitution, demonstrating the determination and confidence of the cadres of the Guyuan Market Supervision Bureau to perform their duties in accordance with the Constitution and laws and regulations, fully embodying the further promotion of the spirit of the Constitution and the establishment of the Constitution as national staff Authoritative sense of mission and responsibility.

Before the oath was sworn in, Xi Jinping’s rule of law thought and the Constitution were held. The speech focused on the “Eleven Persistence” and explained in depth Xi Jinping’s rule of law thought and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the Constitution. The important role of the country’s fundamental law and the main content of the constitution are explained in simple terms for all cadres and workers to understand and learn the constitution and understand the importance of the constitution.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the promulgation and implementation of my country’s current constitution. The Municipal Market Supervision Bureau focused on the theme of “studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and promoting the full implementation of the constitution”. A series of content-rich publicity activities, such as the creation of works, further guide cadres and workers to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, study and implement Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, continuously enhance the awareness of the constitution, vigorously promote the spirit of the constitution, resolutely safeguard the authority of the constitution, and take practical actions Hand in excellent answers on the new road to the exam.