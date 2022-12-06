Home News Guyuan City Market Supervision Administration Holds Constitution Swearing-in Ceremony and Lecture on Xi Jinping’s Thoughts on the Rule of Law and Constitution_Guyuan People’s Government
News

Guyuan City Market Supervision Administration Holds Constitution Swearing-in Ceremony and Lecture on Xi Jinping’s Thoughts on the Rule of Law and Constitution_Guyuan People’s Government

by admin

Guyuan City Market Supervision and Administration Bureau held a constitutional oath ceremony and a special study lecture on Xi Jinping’s rule of law thought and the constitution

“I swear: to be loyal to the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, to uphold the authority of the Constitution, to perform statutory duties, to be loyal to the motherland and to the people, to fulfill our duties, to be honest and honest, and to accept the supervision of the people…” At 9 am on December 6, the oath was made in Guyuan The conference room of the Municipal Market Supervision and Administration Bureau echoed that all cadres and workers were wearing law enforcement uniforms, full of energy, raised their right fists, and solemnly swore an oath in front of the Constitution.

At the swearing-in ceremony, all cadres and workers expressed their respect and reverence for the Constitution, demonstrating the determination and confidence of the cadres of the Guyuan Market Supervision Bureau to perform their duties in accordance with the Constitution and laws and regulations, fully embodying the further promotion of the spirit of the Constitution and the establishment of the Constitution as national staff Authoritative sense of mission and responsibility.

Before the oath was sworn in, Xi Jinping’s rule of law thought and the Constitution were held. The speech focused on the “Eleven Persistence” and explained in depth Xi Jinping’s rule of law thought and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the Constitution. The important role of the country’s fundamental law and the main content of the constitution are explained in simple terms for all cadres and workers to understand and learn the constitution and understand the importance of the constitution.

See also  Parisotto, former CEO of Scarpa and president of Sportsystem, struck down by a heart attack

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the promulgation and implementation of my country’s current constitution. The Municipal Market Supervision Bureau focused on the theme of “studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and promoting the full implementation of the constitution”. A series of content-rich publicity activities, such as the creation of works, further guide cadres and workers to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, study and implement Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, continuously enhance the awareness of the constitution, vigorously promote the spirit of the constitution, resolutely safeguard the authority of the constitution, and take practical actions Hand in excellent answers on the new road to the exam.

Scan to view the current page on your mobile phone

You may also like

Three thousand more accidents at work in the...

Saman Abbas, the hearing for his father in...

Istat: GDP +3.9% expected in 2022 and +0.4%...

Artificial Intelligence’s Incredible Leap Forward – Pierre Haski

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Treviso vast area projects, 16 million from the...

Hefei, Anhui: Epidemic prevention must abandon “outdated” practices...

Taranto, newborn dies a few hours after giving...

“Guidelines for the Work of Volunteer Services for...

A special therapy for children at the Pordenone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy