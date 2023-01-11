Original Title: Guzhen County Holds “Spring Breeze Action” and Service Enterprise Employment “Spring Tackling” Special Recruitment Fair

In order to fully implement the various tasks of the employment promotion action, solidly do a good job in the employment promotion work that warms the hearts of the people, focus on solving the problems of insufficient employment of key groups within the “three kilometers” of the community, asymmetric labor and employment information, etc., help people with employment difficulties, register unemployment key groups such as personnel to better achieve employment. Recently, the Guzhen County Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, together with the County Veterans Affairs Bureau, the County Federation of Trade Unions, the County Women’s Federation, and the County Disabled Persons’ Federation, held the 2023 Guzhen County “Spring Breeze Action” and Service Enterprise Employment “Spring Breeze Action” in Daying Community, Guyang Town Overcoming difficulties” special job fair.

At the job fair site, job seekers from all over the county with a willingness to apply for a job, with high enthusiasm for job hunting, carefully read the recruitment brochure printed by the county’s human resources and social security department, and consulted the employer’s salary, location, working hours, etc. in detail. The working environment and social insurance, etc., the staff of the employer actively answered questions patiently for the job seekers who consulted.

In order to hold this job fair well, the County Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security entrusted a third-party operating agency to carry out a thorough investigation one week in advance to comprehensively find out the employment situation of key groups such as people with employment difficulties, registered unemployed people, and migrant workers who have returned to their hometowns, and go deep into the employers to find out how to recruit workers Employment needs, build a recruitment platform for direct negotiation and two-way selection for job seekers and employers, promote community residents’ “doorstep” employment, and at the same time meet the recruitment needs of employers.

According to on-site statistics, the job fair attracted 11 employers including Dacheng Food Co., Ltd. and Twins Feed Co., Ltd., providing 675 jobs, involving clerks, general workers, sewing workers, and chemical talents. The job fair attracted 165 job seekers to apply for jobs, and distributed more than 2,000 publicity materials such as corporate recruitment list, “Three Kilometers” employment circle leaflets, employment and entrepreneurship policy leaflets, and a total of 58 job seekers and on-site recruiting units Reached the initial employment intention.

In the next step, the County Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security will continue to carry out the “Spring Breeze Action” and special job fairs for service enterprises to “struggle in spring” in various townships and communities, further intensify efforts to publicize the “three kilometers” employment circle service platform in Guzhen County, and gradually improve it The online employment service platform promotes key groups in the community to achieve employment at their doorstep as soon as possible. (Prince Dragon)