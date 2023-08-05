Gwangju City, Central Park district 1 apartment building business plan approved :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

12 buildings with 3 floors below the ground and 28 floors above the ground… 929 generations

Gwangju private park special project location map. (Photo = Provided by Gwangju City) *Resale and DB prohibited

[광주=뉴시스] Reporter Yonghee Koo = The city of Gwangju has approved a project plan for the construction of new apartment buildings in District 1 of the Central Neighborhood Park, which is part of the special private park project.

According to the city of Gwangju on the 6th, on the 4th, it approved and announced a business plan for the construction of a new non-park facility in Central Neighborhood Park District 1, Pungam-dong, Seo-gu.

The site area is 70,841.82㎡, the building area is 10,383.5102㎡, and the total floor area is 231,539.3355㎡. It consists of 12 buildings with 3 floors below ground and 28 floors above ground, and the number of households is 929.

The project period is from the date of approval of the project plan to January 10, 2027. The project cost is 756.7 billion won.

The private park special project is a project that returns a wide range of green spaces to citizens, including 9 parks and 10 business districts in the region, so that citizens can enjoy culture and leisure in the city center without investing the city budget. It is a method in which private park operators create parks and donate them to the city.

The project cost alone amounts to 1.4811 trillion won (based on the start of the project). A business operator builds a new apartment house in a non-park facility and takes the profits generated from it.

The construction of park facilities in the area of ​​Geumho-dong, Ssangchon-dong, Pungam-dong, and Hwajeong-dong, Seo-gu, in the Central Neighborhood Park District 2 Development Act Special Project, also recently completed land compensation and started digging the first shovel.

