Home » Gwangju Nam-gu, ‘Bandabi Sports Center’ completed… “Disabled people also use it” :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

Gwangju Nam-gu, ‘Bandabi Sports Center’ completed… “Disabled people also use it” :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
Gwangju Nam-gu, ‘Bandabi Sports Center’ completed… “Disabled people also use it” :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Establishment of a swimming pool, meditation room, hobby room, etc. Completion ceremony on the 15th

[광주=뉴시스] Gwangju Nam-gu announced on the 5th that it has completed the Nam-gu Bandabi Sports Center (pictured), a space where disabled and non-disabled people can participate in sports activities together. (Photo = Provided by Nam-gu, Gwangju) 2024.01.05. [email protected] *Resale and database prohibited

[광주=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Young-joo = Gwangju Nam-gu announced on the 5th that it will complete the ‘Bandabi Sports Center’, a space where disabled and non-disabled people can participate in sports activities, and hold a completion ceremony.

Nam-gu Bandabi Sports Center was built in a neighborhood park in Wolsan-dong, Nam-gu with one floor underground and two floors above ground. It has been about 22 months since the first shovel broke ground in March 2022. The construction budget was 16.3 billion won.

The mixed-use indoor gymnasium is equipped with a meditation room, hobby room, multi-purpose room, and a swimming pool with a view of Mudeungsan Mountain. In addition to a basketball court, badminton and volleyball courts were also built.

Nam-gu plans to hold a completion ceremony for the Bandabi Sports Center on the 15th and begin formal operation in March after a temporary operation period.

Kim Byeong-nae, head of Nam-gu District Office, said, “We were able to invest the project cost into the facilities of the Bandabi Sports Center because we did not incur the required expenses for land purchase,” and added, “I hope that many residents will use the sports center.”

The creation of the Bandabi Sports Center is a project to expand living sports facilities that has been promoted for local governments across the country since the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

◎ Sympathetic media Newsis [email protected]

You may also like

Human remains at Eau d’Heure lakes belong to...

Alianza FC will have the U-20 category

‘Flash stories’, SquiLibri literary contest in Francavilla –...

Electoral disputes: The Constitutional Court sits on Monday...

Ecuador will build two maximum security prisons in...

Strengthen political supervision to ensure the implementation of...

At least 100 houses collapse in Kwamouth town...

Five subjects were captured for transporting war material

Skiing and snowboarding: January 2024 Obereggen starts with...

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, January 9

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy