Gwangju Nam-gu, ‘Bandabi Sports Center’ completed… “Disabled people also use it” :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Establishment of a swimming pool, meditation room, hobby room, etc. Completion ceremony on the 15th

[광주=뉴시스] Gwangju Nam-gu announced on the 5th that it has completed the Nam-gu Bandabi Sports Center (pictured), a space where disabled and non-disabled people can participate in sports activities together. (Photo = Provided by Nam-gu, Gwangju) 2024.01.05. [email protected] *Resale and database prohibited

[광주=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Young-joo = Gwangju Nam-gu announced on the 5th that it will complete the ‘Bandabi Sports Center’, a space where disabled and non-disabled people can participate in sports activities, and hold a completion ceremony.

Nam-gu Bandabi Sports Center was built in a neighborhood park in Wolsan-dong, Nam-gu with one floor underground and two floors above ground. It has been about 22 months since the first shovel broke ground in March 2022. The construction budget was 16.3 billion won.

The mixed-use indoor gymnasium is equipped with a meditation room, hobby room, multi-purpose room, and a swimming pool with a view of Mudeungsan Mountain. In addition to a basketball court, badminton and volleyball courts were also built.

Nam-gu plans to hold a completion ceremony for the Bandabi Sports Center on the 15th and begin formal operation in March after a temporary operation period.

Kim Byeong-nae, head of Nam-gu District Office, said, “We were able to invest the project cost into the facilities of the Bandabi Sports Center because we did not incur the required expenses for land purchase,” and added, “I hope that many residents will use the sports center.”

The creation of the Bandabi Sports Center is a project to expand living sports facilities that has been promoted for local governments across the country since the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

◎ Sympathetic media Newsis [email protected]