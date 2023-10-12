Gwangju Nam-gu “reaffirms that it is not illegal” on the Ministry of Public Administration and Security’s recommendation to change to Jeongyulseong Road :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

[광주=뉴시스]Reporter Kim Hye-in = Gwangju Nam-gu expressed its position on the 12th regarding the Ministry of Public Administration and Security’s recommendation to change the name of ‘Jeongyulseong-ro’, saying, “Jeongyulseong-ro is not illegal, but we will review related matters.”

An official from Nam-gu, Gwangju, said on this day, “To change a road name, one-fifth of the users must apply for the change and go through various procedures, including collecting opinions.”

He also said, “For that reason, the local government cannot change the road name arbitrarily, and no illegal violations have been found on Jeongyulseong-ro to date.”

He added, “However, we will check if there are any violations of the law according to the recommendations of the Ministry of Public Administration and Security.”

Previously, during the audit of the National Assembly Education Committee on the 11th, there were criticisms regarding the Jeong Yul-seong commemorative mural, statue, and memorial classroom created at Neungju Elementary School in Hwasun, Jeollanam-do. Hwasun County is considering demolishing the mural at the school’s request.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs also recommended Gwangju City and Hwasun County to discontinue the Jeong Yul-seong memorial project and demolish related facilities the day before.

