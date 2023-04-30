Gwyneth Paltrow Wants to Return as Pepper Potts: ‘After All, I’m Not Dead’

Gwyneth Paltrow, historic interpreter of Pepper Potts – Tony Stark’s partner – in the MCU, has revealed that she wants to return to the franchise. So let’s find out what she said.

Gwyneth Paltrow – absent from the scene since 2019 – expressed the desire to come back to interpret the role that consecrated his career, namely that of Pepper Potts – secretary and future partner of Tony StarkIron Man. In a historical moment in which theMCU struggles to find its own way, the Studios could in fact decide to re-involve some historical member in the franchise, in an attempt to give coherence to an increasingly fragmented and unglued universe. An opportunity that Paltrow would be willing to jump at – of course provided that the right conditions are created for the return of Pepper Potts.

Gwyneth Paltrow would be open to returning to the MCU

Gwyneth Paltrow has been a part of the MCU since its creation fifteen years ago. Pepper Potts in fact, she first appeared on the screen in Iron Manalongside Robert Downey Jr. e Terrence Howard, whose role – that of Colonel James Rhodes – was covered by Don Cheadle in subsequent films. During a conversation with your friend and colleague Scarlett Johansson for the program The goop podcastthe actress then returned to talk about hers potential involvement in the next stages of the MCU:

[Gwyneth Paltrow] I think so. I mean, I’m not dead, so they can always ask me to. [Scarlett Johansson] I think at some point you might come back. [Gwyneth Paltrow] Really? A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? Great!

A decidedly ironic answer therefore, which does not reveal any indiscretion. At the moment, in fact, it seems there are no plans within Marvel Studios for Pepper Potts to return nor potential projects that could involve his involvement. Paltrowhowever, may appear briefly in the feature film Armor Wars or in the series Ironheartsince both productions require the active participation of Stark Industries. Potts could also become a new point of reference for the young Peter Parkersince her two main mentors – Pepper’s husband Tony Stark and Aunt May – are both dead. Gwyneth Paltrow currently has no project in the pipeline – the third season of the Netflix series The Politician in fact, she may never see the light of day — and seems determined to focus primarily on her wellness and lifestyle company Goop. Her return to the MCU could therefore actually materialize. So all that remains is to wait for more updates.