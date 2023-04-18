Gyeongbuk, 511 Corona 19 confirmed… 0 deaths on the 5th day :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[안동=뉴시스] Reporter Ryu Sang-hyun = 511 new corona19 confirmed cases came out in Gyeongbuk.

According to North Gyeongsang Province on the 19th, the day before, there were 83 Gumi, 63 Gyeongsan, 63 Pohang, 54 Gimcheon, 51 Gyeongju, 33 Sangju, 29 Andong, 23 Chilgok, 21 Yeongju, 19 Yecheon, and 17 Seongju. , Mungyeong 13, Uljin 10, Yeongcheon 9, Uiseong 6, Gunwi 5, Yeongdeok 4, Yeongyang 2, Goryeong 2, Bonghwa 2, Cheongsong 1, Cheongdo 1, etc. All cities and counties except Ulleung A total of 511 cases were confirmed (510 in Korea, 1 overseas).

In the past week, 2441 cases (excluding foreign infections) were confirmed, with an average of 348.7 cases per day.

511→ 725→ 517→ 479→ 506→ 421→ 193→ 434→ 589→ 439→ 412→ 427→ 363→ 181→ 422→ 567→ 439→ 371→ 346→ 347→ 159→ 361→ 483 → 399 → 366 → 369 → 327 → 147 → 337 → 511 people.

As of 0:00 on the 19th, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the province is 1,420,483, and by city and county, Pohang 291,696, Gumi 254,327, Gyeongsan 162,817, Gyeongju 124,595, Andong 87,920, Gimcheon 70,000 5446, Yeongju 57,749, Chilgok 56,829, Yeongcheon 49,913, Sangju 44,657, Mungyeong 37,834, Yecheon 30,56, Uljin 21,940, Uiseong 21,269 , Cheongdo 18,025, Yeongdeok 16,488, Seongju 16,124, Goryeong 12,431, Bonghwa 12,003, Cheongsong 11,075, Gunwi 8,752, Yeongyang 6,353, Ulleung 2,184.

The number of deaths did not come out for the fifth day, and the cumulative number of 2,097 remained.

11 people are hospitalized in 5 hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 (21 beds), showing an operation rate of 52.4%.

There are 1,716 people receiving home treatment.

