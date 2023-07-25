Gyeongnam-do, Jeonse deposit return guarantee fee support for young people and newlyweds… Up to 300,000 won :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Jeonse deposit less than KRW 300 million Lease contract Targeting young people aged 19 to 39 and newlyweds



Full or 300,000 won… Received from the 26th through city and county offices and Gyeongnam Baro Service

[창원=뉴시스] Reporter Hong Jeong-myeong = Gyeongnam Province announced on the 25th that it will provide full or up to 300,000 won of deposit return guarantee guarantee fees to local youths who have signed a lease contract with a deposit of less than 300 million won.

The ‘Youth Jeonse Deposit Return Guarantee Guarantee Fee Support Project’ is a project that provides full support for the deposit return guarantee guarantee fee already paid for young tenants to prevent non-return of the deposit (monthly) deposit and strengthen housing stability.

First of all, the target of support is a young man between the ages of 19 and 39 residing in Gyeongnam according to resident registration, and must be a homeless person with a rental deposit of less than 300 million won and an annual income of less than 50 million won, who have joined the Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation (HUG), Korea Housing Finance Corporation (HF), and Seoul Guarantee (SGI), which guarantee the return of jeonse money, after January 1, 2023.

Newlyweds are eligible if they have been married for less than 7 years from the date of application and their combined income is less than 70 million won.

Provincial residents who wish to apply can apply from the 26th through visits to city and county offices and the Gyeongnam Baro Service website (https://www.gyeongnam.go.kr/baro/).

However, a married person is allowed to apply by proxy only if the spouse has a power of attorney, the applicant’s and agent’s identification card, and a marriage certificate.

Documents to be submitted are: application form for guarantee fee support, written oath, deposit return guarantee certificate, documents proving payment of guarantee fee, lease contract, certificate of all real estate registration items, copy of resident registration, certificate of marriage relationship, copy of bank book in the person’s name, and proof of income for the previous year.

This year, the number of beneficiaries in Gyeongnam is expected to be around 3,846.

Under the Special Act on Private Rental Housing, lessees residing in rental housing owned by registered rental operators, and if the lessee is a corporation (company-supported lodging, etc.)

Kwak Geun-seok, director of the Urban Housing Bureau of Gyeongsangnam-do, said, “In the case of young people and newlyweds, who are vulnerable, such as newcomers to society and low-income youth, there is great mental and financial damage in the event of a guarantee accident.”

