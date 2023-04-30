Gyeongnam Foreign Residents Support Center, Foreign Residents Basic Agricultural Education Completion Ceremony :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

26 people from Cambodia, etc. Education such as gardening practice for a month in April

[창원=뉴시스] Reporter Hong Jeong-myeong = On the 30th, the completion ceremony for the ‘2023 Agricultural Basic Education’ was held on the first floor of the Gyeongsangnam-do Foreign Residents Support Center, with foreign residents attending. [email protected]

[창원=뉴시스] Reporter Jeongmyeong Hong = The Gyeongsangnam-do Foreign Residents Support Center (Director Seonghyeon Goh) announced that the Changwon Agricultural Technology Center and the Resident Support Center held the ‘2023 Agricultural Basic Education’ completion ceremony on the 30th.

Twenty-six foreign residents with various migration backgrounds from Cambodia, Vietnam, Nepal, Mongolia, China, and the Philippines participated in the training course, which lasted for five weeks in a month in April.

The education consisted of understanding agricultural basics, making vegetable garden boxes, gardening practice, field trips to excellent farmhouses and farms, and harvest cooking practice.

Yang Yan (44), a married immigrant woman who has settled in Korea for 20 years, said, “I gained the confidence to grow crops at home in the future, and it was an opportunity to think about a new career in agriculture.”

The center plans to promote various education programs to help foreign residents strengthen their self-reliance capabilities.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]