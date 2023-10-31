Gyeongnam Office of Education, Spreading a Culture of Integrity in Lifelong Education Facilities for the Disabled :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Developing ‘Guidelines for Adult Special Education Course for Lifelong Education for the Disabled’ for the first time in the nation by offices of education

[창원=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Ki-jin = The Gyeongsangnam-do Office of Education is spreading a culture of integrity in lifelong education facilities for the disabled.

According to the Gyeongnam Office of Education on the 31st, 10 school-type lifelong education facilities for the disabled are currently registered in Gyeongnam and are being used by adult learners with disabilities.

In order to transparently execute the budget of these facilities and improve the quality of the curriculum, the Gyeongnam Office of Education has formed a task support team (TF) composed of special education experts and accounting experts, and is developing a guideline for adult special education courses for lifelong education for the disabled, the first office of education in the country.

In the guidelines, common standards for lifelong education facilities for the disabled were established, and user opinions were listened to and verified so that those in charge could directly use them in the field.

Also, on the 26th, the ‘Integrity Communication Day for Lifelong Education Facilities for the Disabled’ was held. At the event, the Gyeongnam Office of Education selected an integrity certification agency for lifelong education facilities for the disabled with excellent integrity, held a pledge ceremony to pledge to execute the budget with integrity, and received training on local subsidy management standards.

Yoo Sang-jo, head of the Education and Welfare Department, said, “I hope that customized support will be provided through empathy for the difficulties faced by lifelong education facilities for the disabled, and that the first Integrity Communication Day will serve as an opportunity for lifelong education facilities for the disabled to move forward together as a leading integrity education community. “He said.

