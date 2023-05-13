Home » Gyimesi feels at home in the Alliance, but the party may fall apart in the coming days
Gyimesi feels at home in the Alliance, but the party may fall apart in the coming days

A decision was made at the headquarters of the Alliance party on Saturday, which may have a major impact on the further development of Hungarian politics in Slovakia. The SMK platform, headed by József Berényi, announced an agreement with György Gyimesi after several months of negotiations. The former OĽaNO deputy will be on the Alliance’s candidate list in the early elections.

The alliance was created by the union of three Hungarian parties: SMK, Mosta-Híd and Spolupatričnosti, which form the party’s platforms. The Most-Híd platform has stated several times that it does not agree with Gyimesi’s candidacy, and if he is on the party’s list, they will leave the Alliance. The last time they confirmed it was only two days ago, on May 11.

Gyimesi is the 150th town

The SMK platform has now decided on the 75 places that belong to them on the Alliance’s candidate list. At the press conference where the names of the candidates were announced, Gyimesi was also present, and he was the only one who got to speak, along with the platform chairman and the party chairman.

Gyimesi will have the 150th place on the list. Berényi justified this by saying that

