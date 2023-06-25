Gym, the best therapy to keep the body active

HEALTH

Doing physical activity regularly can help keep people’s abilities strong, whether it is to think, learn and have a good physical performance over the years, in addition to reducing the risk of depression, anxiety and even improves the quality of life. dream.

Yesenia Salgado, instructor at Optimus Fitness in Riobamba.

Yesenia Salgado, Optimus Fitness instructor in an interview for Diario Los Andes, spoke about the importance of physical activity and why the citizens of Riobambe practice it, “physical activity is fundamental in our lives, since it helps us a lot to have a good health and considering that physical activity is doing any sport to keep us moving, it can be, walking, jogging, playing soccer, swimming, going to the gym among others, according to the age and physical condition of each person ” , he stressed.

Salgado, was a bodybuilder competitor and represented the country and the province of Chimborazo in various local, national and international championships, obtaining some recognition; She is currently an instructor at her own gym located on the corner of Colon and Junín streets, where she provides daily care to various people who seek to improve her quality of life. “I competed from 2012 to 2017 in strong competitions at the national level and the last time I did it two years ago at the local level, the pleasure of taking physical activity beyond the gym was thanks to the motivation that in its time The people around me gave me, to take on new challenges and get involved in this life of fitness”, he said.

The athlete mentioned that there are currently several people who go to the gym, not only to improve their physical condition, as she stressed that several health specialists recommend their patients to go to the gym, since by keeping the body moving the mind also active and helps on many occasions to combat diseases such as stress, anxiety and depression. Salgado also spoke about the people who can and cannot go to these sports spaces and the pleasure of several to become bodybuilders “sports in general have always caught my attention, be it athletics, basketball or others, however those who want to go to the gym and practicing bodybuilding should know that this activity is a sport that is not limited by age, unlike other sports that if you reach an age limit, you can no longer practice it; Currently there are several people worldwide who love this sport and I believe that they do it for discipline in which the results come to the measure of the effort that a person makes and also because there are those who love to see how the body evolves, because the The body is something wonderful and magnificent that when we subject it to certain training and diets it is modified and changes”, concluded Salgado.

