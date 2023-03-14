news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 14 – “It has been a difficult year for the Federation, but we have reacted to this crisis by creating an opportunity, tackling certain issues with a new sensibility”. Silvia Salis, deputy vice president of Coni, returns to the events that have affected the Gymnastics Federation in recent months and the cases that have involved some athletes of the national team in the management of the relationship between weight and discipline.



The occasion is the presentation of the partnership between the Italian Gymnastics Federation and the Auxological Institute, presented this morning in Milan and aimed at conducting prevention work on eating disorders in sport.



“The boundary between rigidity and abuse is not blurred, but very clear – explains Salis -. We are called to defend this boundary and the sports institutions have moved together. We need a cultural change and I believe effective corrective measures have been put in place. We have underage athletes exposed to top-level sport, which requires rigidity, but not abuse. We assume responsibility for what happened: sport has the responsibility to create a safe environment. Neither do-gooders nor superficiality are needed: it is impossible not to make mistakes, but it is possible to make as few mistakes as possible”. (HANDLE).

