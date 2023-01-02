Are the gymnasiums enough for all the sports clubs in the city? Yes, according to commissioner Roccon. Barely, for the group leader from Belluno D+ Giangiacomo Nicolini, and a perspective is missing.

Sports facilities were discussed in Thursday’s municipal council, with the question presented by Nicolini and Anna Candeago on the modification to the project that affects the former barracks of the firefighters in Mussoi. The Municipality will redevelop it with Pnrr funds from the second urban regeneration plan, but will not rebuild the gymnasium, which will be demolished. “Costs have increased and with the funding available we are unable to carry forward all the planning aspects of that intervention,” councilor Franco Roccon explained in the classroom.

“We have nine gyms, which are used by 19 associations,” he added. «The most requested are those of the Nievo and Castion middle schools and the availability, combined with the high school gyms and the facilities managed by Sportivamente Belluno, is sufficient for the requests of the clubs. And in some time we will also have the De Mas 2 available».

Perplexity

Maybe, Nicolini replied, recalling that clubs often train in different facilities in a sort of tetris, but what would happen if a team made an important leap in category and asked to increase the spaces available to them? Maybe Da Rold volley, which today plays in A3. “What if he asked for the big Spes field with a possible promotion?” asked Nicolini. In the big field he plays Canottieri.

“We know very well about De Mas 2, given that we proposed it and found the funding,” remarked Nicolini. «Today, companies manage to fit the schedules together, but the real problem is that there is a lack of perspective. And above all, it’s a missed opportunity: there’s a gym in Mussoi, you just need to fix it. I am very sorry, there is no long vision on sport ».

Waste

Controversy in the classroom also by Valore Comune on the risk of increasing waste tariffs. Giuseppe Vignato asked what impact Bellunum’s acquisition of shares in Dolomiti Ambiente will have on Tari.

The deputy mayor Paolo Gamba explained that “the financial charges deriving from greater debt cannot affect the tariff by law but must be covered by the return on invested capital, net, calculated on the basis of a formula established by Arera”, therefore Bellunum will not increase the tariffs to find the money to buy the shares of Dolomiti Ambiente.

Vignato was not convinced: “There will certainly be increases, you are hiding them because you don’t want to get to the bottom of it”, his closure.