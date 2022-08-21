Home News Haagen Dazs, traces of ethylene hydrochlorine in ice cream: lots withdrawn from the market
Haagen Dazs, traces of ethylene hydrochlorine in ice cream: lots withdrawn from the market

Some batches and packs of gelato Haagen Dazs were recalled by the Ministry of Health for chemical risk, as traces of 2-chloroethanola highly toxic chemical also known by the name ethylene hydrochlorine.

On the website of the ministry there are the packages that must be brought back to the point of sale as a precaution.

  • BELGIAN CHOC 460 ML SCAD 18/03/23-19/03/23-14/04/23;
  • MACADAMIA 460 ML SCAD 04/04/23-08/04/23-15/04/23-16/04/23-22/04/23;
  • COOKIES 460 ML SCAD 27/03/23-12/04/23-21/04/23-22/04/23;
  • PRALINES 460MLSCAD 10/04/23
  • MACADAMIA 95 ML SCAD 16/03/23;
  • BELGIAN CHOC 95 ML SCAD 08/04/23:
  • CARAMEL ATTRACTION 4X95 ML SCAD 01/04/23
  • DUO BELGIAN CHOC&VANILLA 420 ML SCAD 15/04/23

As stated in the recall issued by the ministry, which shows the lots indicated above, the brand of the French factory where it is produced is FR 62.817.030CE, in Tilloy Les Mofflaines.

