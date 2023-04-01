Home News Haaland misses the Manchester City and Liverpool match
Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s top scorer, was absent from his squad against his guest Liverpool in the Premier League summit match, today, Saturday, due to a thigh injury.

The 22-year-old has scored 42 exceptional goals in 37 matches in all competitions this season so far, including 8 in the last two matches, but he injured his thigh against Burnley on March 18.

City coach Pep Guardiola did not decide the Norwegian striker’s participation in the match on Friday, saying that Haaland would be evaluated after training, but he did not appear to participate in this training.

