Photos by Heinrih Heintalu

Haapsalu basketball team beat Keila basketball school with 19 points in the quarter-finals of the Saku II league held last night in Haapsalu’s Wiedemann sports building and took a step closer to the semi-finals.

Haapsalu must beat Keila one more time in an away game to ensure a pass to the semi-finals. In two matches of the main tournament, Haapsalu defeated Keila once by 35 points, but the second time they had to accept a six-point defeat.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!