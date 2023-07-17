Haapsalu got an outdoor coffee machine – Lääne Elu

Kastani coffee machine. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

Kastani coffee machine. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

From this week, there is an outdoor coffee machine at the Kastani store. According to Karmo Käeru, representative of OÜ Sanitex, which manages Gobox coffee and snack machines, the company chose the location of the machine based on the recommendations of local people. Residents’ opinion was obtained through Facebook comments.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleGallery: The title of the people’s favorite of American cars remained in EstoniaNext articleGallery: American cars rolled through the city

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

