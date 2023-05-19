Haapsalu Music School had a successful school year

This school year has been full of competitions and festivals for the students and teachers of Haapsalu Cyrillus Kreeg music school, and the results have been gratifying.

The regulations of the competitions have been established in such a way that the places are determined on the basis of a point system, which has been approved by the Union of Estonian Music Schools; the organizing schools can define themselves whether to compete according to age levels or classes.

21-22 In October, the 19th International Boys’ String Festival took place over two days at the Kuressaare Music School. This time Haapsalu music school Ingrid Arro was represented by violin students Randar Paalvelt and Kaarel Ojassoo (4th and 5th grade respectively) and cello student Kaur Nellis (5th grade). The boys’ concert master is Zhanna Andreevskaya.

24-28 in October, Rasmus Kuhi-Thalfeldt had the opportunity to participate in the Accordionfest in Tallinn. Rasmus gained new knowledge at the master courses and he also performed at the final concert of the festival at the Estonian Academy of Sciences. Rasmus’ teacher is Sirje Roogla.

Lenna Úunapuu, a 1st grade student of Haapsalu Music School, represented North-West Estonia at the regional competition for accordion students held at the Saue Music School on February 11, who won second place in her class. 4th grader Robin Reimer and 5th grader Kauri Varbola received letters of appreciation. Their teacher is Sirje Roogla.

On February 17, the Haapsalu Music School held a regional competition for violin and viola students from North-West Estonia, where Maria Kõiveer (2nd grade) and Lisanna Rajasaare (2nd grade) from teacher Ingrid Arro’s violin class achieved a diploma, and Emma Calero (2nd grade) from teacher Taimi Kopli’s violin class and Sofie Lekarkin (4th grade) received letters of thanks from Ingrid Arro’s violin class. Concertmaster Zhanna Andreevskaya. Among the additional year students, our Kätriin Kurst took third place (teacher Taimi Kopli). Concertmaster Jüri Ilves.

On March 11, the XXII Estonian Young Cellist Festival was held at the Keila Music School. There were three participants from Haapsalu Music School – Erika Eichenbaum (3rd grade), Maria Bratuhhina and Kaur Nellis (5th grade) from teacher Ingrid Arro’s class. Concertmaster Zhanna Andreevskaya.

On March 22, the North-West Estonian junior level piano competition took place in Keila, where our school’s student Kerttu Merilo won the first place in her age group (study by Bogdana Smagol). Jaagup Ilves (student Jüri Ilves) and Maria Reimer (student Bogdana Smagol) received letters of thanks for their participation.

On April 1, Rae hobby school organized a competition for guitar students from Northwest Estonia, where Haapsalu music school was represented by Johanna Vallik from the 2nd grade. With her good performance, Johanna took third place. His teacher is Aigar Kõrgesaar.

On April 22, the 15th national music competition took place in the Viljandi traditional music barn, in which seven students from the Haapsalu Music School’s traditional music department and the Rist branch took part. The best were: Taiga Susi Ilomeel Kuuskman – the best player in the combined group (coach Kail Visla), Jakob Visla – special prize “Smooth promising young talent” (coach Kail Visla), Carolin Rebane – special award “Memorable performance” (coach Viive Marleen).

The last competition of this year took place on April 22 at the Kiili School of Arts, where cello students from North-West Estonian music schools participated. Haapsalu Music School was represented by two students – Erika Eichenbaum took second place in the 3rd grade category, while Kaur Nellis won the first place in the 5th grade category, and her game was also recognized with a special prize for an outstanding performance of a virtuoso piece. Erika and Kaur’s teacher is Ingrid Arro, concertmaster Žanna Andreevskaya.

It is also nice that the Haapsalu Music School’s boys’ choir got a pass to the song and dance party in Tallinn in the summer, and the folk instrument ensemble Pille is invited to the instrument party held as part of the same party.

Good luck to all good students and teachers!