Haapsalu was the warmest place in Estonia on Monday

The weather was hot today. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

Daily maximum temperatures. Photo: Environmental Agency

Haapsalu and Lääne-Nigula were the warmest places in Estonia today.

The air temperature in Haapsalu rose to 30.9 degrees on Monday. This temperature was measured by the environmental agency in Haapsalu at 4 p.m. At the same time, the air temperature in Lääne Nigula was 29.4 degrees, which was the second result in Monday’s record table.

Virtsu was also among the ten warmest places today, where it was 27 degrees at 2 pm.

In the coming days, the air temperature will rise to 32 degrees.

There is an extremely high risk of fire in the whole of Lääne County, which is why the rescue service has prohibited making fires, grilling and smoking in the forest.

