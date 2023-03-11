F1 Haas – In Bahrain it didn’t go very well. But, he assures, in Jeddah, Arabia, the music will sound decidedly different. Kevin Magnussen does not hide the fact that improvements still need to be made on the Haas entrusted to him and Nico Hulkenberg, but he strongly believes in the car’s potential. “The next circuit will be very different from this one – he stated on the team’s website – both in terms of speed and asphalt surface, so we’ll see how it goes, but we’re quite confident about the potential of the car that has good speed”, But a he immediately identifies an element on which to improve: “we just have to manage the tires and optimize the set-up – he continues – because the car is not as simple as others we’ve had, but it seems to me that it has good potential”.

In short, in his opinion, the VF 23 seems to have what it takes to redeem itself. “It’s difficult to talk about the single-seater’s potential – says Nico Hulkenberg instead, referring to the modest result in Bahrain – because I raced with the damaged car for half the race – with the wing problem I lacked downforce, when I made the pit stop and they changed the damaged nose, then the car returned to normal and the second part of the race was certainly more representative”. So Haas is confident even though we know that we still have to work hard. “I think – concludes Magnussen – that it is necessary to find the strong point of the car”.