Habeck: Agreement on the heating law could come now

by admin
Berlin (epd). According to Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), there is “not much standing in the way” of a political agreement on the heating law. Habeck said on Monday after a meeting of associations on the expansion of district heating in Berlin that a comparatively large amount had happened in the past three weeks. The questions put to his ministry have been answered. There is now a corridor for a political agreement, but “you also have to want it and produce it,” said Habeck.

The amendment to the Building Energy Act would have to be discussed by the Bundestag for the first time this week if it is to be passed by the parliament’s summer recess, as the SPD and the Greens are aiming for. There have been arguments about the project in the traffic light coalition for weeks. The FDP had held up the legislative process. She calls for openness to technology, i.e. legal permission for as many heating methods as possible. The parliamentary groups of the Greens and SPD want, among other things, to expand the funding conditions for low-income households.

Habeck’s draft law, which was approved by the Federal Cabinet in April, stipulates that from next year only new heating systems that run on at least 65 percent renewable energy may be installed. The Bundestag must decide by Tuesday at the latest whether deliberations on the law should begin now.

