Habeck in Kiel: Concrete plans for the hydrogen network in summer | > – News

Status: 04/29/2023 3:27 p.m During a visit to the coastal power plant in Kiel, the Federal Economics Minister praised heat suppliers as drivers of development. He also announced that electricity generated by wind turbines, for example, should be used more efficiently in the future.

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) announced concrete plans for a nationwide hydrogen network in Kiel on Saturday. During a visit to the coastal power plant, the Green politician said that details should be announced before the summer holidays. “We are currently sitting with the gas operators and are very precisely designing the hydrogen backbone network – the highway for hydrogen,” said Habeck. “The federal government will plan this network and then tell the respective operators: Now it has to be implemented.” That should happen before the summer holidays.

Habeck: “It’s progressing in seven league boots”

Now it must be clarified who pays for this network, said the Green politician. The network operators would now have to build lines for a substance that is not yet available and will only come in large quantities in five or six years. “You have to pay in advance.” With a good market model, network operators will be able to do that, according to Habeck. If not, they will have to be supported. In any case, “rolling out hydrogen electrolysis in Germany is the next big step,” stressed Habeck. It goes on in seven league boots.

Coastal power plant to produce energy from hydrogen from 2035

For amounts of electricity that would not be covered by wind and sun, there should be hydrogen power plants and hydrogen-capable power plants in the future, said Habeck. In the second half of the year, further details are to be presented, said Habeck. “Where are we going? What quantities are being tendered? What is the additional remuneration? We are clarifying that right now.” The auction is planned for the end of the year. The coastal power plant in Kiel is also to be converted to hydrogen and produce electricity and heat from hydrogen from 2035.

Renewable energies: “Use instead of switching off”

According to Habeck, in addition to this power plant strategy, the concept of “use instead of switching off” should be used more in the future. It happens time and again that wind turbines have to be switched off precisely because there is a lot of wind and the electricity cannot be diverted. That should change. According to Habeck, the surplus electricity can be used, for example, to generate heat for district heating. Conducted heat supply is a very good option for urban areas. The different possibilities of heat generation could be combined. Habeck praised heat suppliers as well as Stadtwerke Kiel as drivers of such developments. In many places, they have long since implemented what politicians are still discussing.

Habeck for a capped industrial electricity price

Habeck also visited a research ship from the Geomar Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Kiel on Saturday. At a panel discussion on Friday, Habeck also advocated capping the price of electricity for industry. The money should come from the federal government. Price caps would cost money – but if you don’t do it, you may lose the industries of the future, says Habeck. According to his own statements, he can imagine a capped industrial electricity price for the next four or five years.

Further information 5 Min "I think we have to do that," the minister said on a talk show. A cap of four to five cents per kilowatt hour is apparently planned. 5 mins