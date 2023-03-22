Headwind for Robert Habeck. According to the FDP, the plans to install heat pumps are “not feasible”. According to the FDP, it is not possible to bring the price down to the level of gas heating. The heating costs 7,000 euros, a heat pump can quickly reach 20,000 euros – plus conversions on and in the house.

Habeck plans for financing not to be lifted

“In the dispute over the ban on fossil fuel heating and state subsidies for heat pumps, the FDP warns Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) against promises that cannot be implemented. “I don’t think it’s feasible to lower the price of heat pumps to the level of gas heating either,” said FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr of the “Bild” (Thursday edition).

“A heating system costs around 7,000 euros, a heat pump can quickly cost 20,000 euros – not to mention the costs for conversion work. I have no idea how this should be financed.” On Tuesday, Habeck declared that the state would promote the installation of heat pumps for small and medium-sized incomes in such a way that it would not be more expensive than gas heating. Dürr told the newspaper that the necessary money could not come from the federal budget or from the Climate and Transformation Fund (TKF).

The TKF “can’t cope with that,” says Dürr: “Investments in the future will only be possible if we also pay attention to solid finances.” makes sense to force a certain technology with a lot of tax money. It would be better if we relied on different technologies, such as hydrogen, which can be significantly cheaper to buy and operate.”

