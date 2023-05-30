Habeck sees the pharmaceutical industry as a driver of innovation

“A strong healthcare economy ensures that the country prospers.« This was emphasized by the Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck at the »Day of the Innovative healthcare economy« of the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (vfa). In his keynote speech, the minister emphasized the great innovative strength and willingness to invest of the pharmaceutical industry in Deutschland out. »We should be aware that we have an innovative healthcare economy have and need,” said Habeck at the event in the Futurium Berlin, where more than 200 representatives from politics, science and business discussed together on May 24, 2023. The impact on other sectors in terms of value creation is enormous, according to the minister. It is therefore important to ensure good framework conditions with the aim of »strengthening and developing international market access for European companies«. An exchange between politics and business is essential. Habeck want to work towards making approval procedures “leaner and faster” so that companies are still prepared to Deutschland to invest and advance innovations at the local location.