Habi and notaries come together to digitize procedures

THE LARGEST buyer and seller of used housing in Colombia and Mexico, Habi, announced the launch of the first platform integrated by notaries and valuation units to improve the process of notarial procedures. The ultimate goal of this project is to give customers more security in the process and reduce the time it takes to buy or sell a home.

Laura Chias, vice president of operations of the platform, says that: “from Habi we are committed to helping build a real estate ecosystem where all the actors can work together and more efficiently for home buyers and sellers. For this reason, we are excited to start this project with the notaries and valuation units, and we will continue to bring more innovation and technology to other actors”.

The integration has alerts that allow both Habi and notaries and other third parties to immediately monitor the status of the processes, as well as monitoring and control of times to avoid delays and facilitate communication between all parties to avoid possible errors. With this, notaries and appraisal units will be able to obtain and provide information on notarial procedures and appraisals more quickly and reliably, thus reducing waiting times to complete the purchase and sale of housing.

Before the integration, which began operating in April, the wait in these notarial procedures was between 4 and 8 days longer and sometimes the customer experience was affected by reprocessing. Thanks to it, you can now give a better customer experience both in terms of time and transparency of information and get a faster response with fewer setbacks.

Currently, digitization works with Notary 41 in Colombia, and 100% of the procedures carried out with it use the platform to keep track.