Villarrica is one of the 42 municipalities of the departments of the Cauca, is a land inhabited mostly by blacks where predominate surnames such as Arará, Lucumí, Carabalí Guazá Buasá Balanta Chará Aponza, Venté popó Viáfara Mine, Zape Pozu, Mezu, Catacoli, Congo, Bran, Changing Honey.

This municipality is one of the western parts of the country where blacks still keep the surnames inherited from their ancestors, the enslaved blacks who served their masters, the owners of the hacienda la bolsa.

Regarding this hacienda, according to history, called the house on the hill, where the Arboleda family lived years before the abolition of slavery, it was so large that it included lands where today are the municipalities of Padilla, Santander de Quilichao, Puerto Tejada Miranda, and Caloto, housed so many enslaved that to exercise control and prevent them from escaping to become maroons, the slavers headed by Rafael Arboleda and his sons, including Julio Arboleda, resorted to intimidation and above all to severe punishment.

For that purpose, they set up a torture and martyrdom room where there were always traces of blood.

Due to the legacy and history of which we refer today, the vast majority of the people who live north of Cauca are descendants of the enslaved who were brought to work the mines and farms of the Arboledas.

These haciendas were La Bolsa, Japio, and Quintero. Some gold mines that were on the hill above Caloto and Santander de Quilichao.

The town of Santa María was the most important mining center in the region. The Mosqueras, the Arboledas, the Valencias and other payaneses increased their wealth with the work of enslaved blacks.

the grove family

The Arboledas arrived in Colombia around 1570. One of the most important was Jacinto de Arboleda, a Spaniard who bought blacks and began mining gold at Anserma.

The Indians did not allow the whites to exploit them and drove them out of there.

Jacinto de Arboleda then moved his gang of slaves to Caloto, around 1620, making the place the largest source of gold extraction in the entire province of Popayán. When he died, he left an inheritance of 26,512 pesos that included 47 enslaved.

In 1618, the Arboledas bought the La Bolsa hacienda.

Captain Francisco Arboleda Salazar bought it for 60,660 pesos.

It was a ranch land for cattle and a dead ranch in Las Vegas del Palo, between the Quebradas de Quintero and La Bodega in width, and along the Cauca River towards the mountains.

In 1771 Francisco Antonio Arboleda bought Japio for 70,000 pesos; This had belonged to the Jesuits who also owned the enormous Llano Grande hacienda on the site of what is now Palmira.

The Jesuits raised cattle that they sold as far away as Quito; In addition, they cultivated cane and had many black servants there.

When Francisco Antonio Arboleda bought Japio, it had around 120 enslaved.

The Japio and La Balsa haciendas supplied labor to the Arboledas mines.

Thus, this family combined agricultural exploitation with its mining empire that extended to Chocó and the Pacific Coast of the Department of Cauca, where they had more slaves.

The Arboledas lived in Popayán and left their mines in the hands of administrators who received up to ten percent of production.

Last owners of the hacienda la bolsa

José Rafael Arboleda Arroyo and Matilde Pombo O’Donnell, were the parents of the last heirs of the La Bolsa hacienda, among them the genocidal and slave owner Julio Arboleda who, for bad memory, was born in Santa María, the last corregimiento of the municipality of Timbiquí, river above, on the Pacific coast of Cauca.

Julio Arboleda goes down in history that was not told for his cruelty to be a serial killer of Indians and blacks.

Arboleda was apparently assassinated by aborigines or blacks who ambushed him in the Sierra de Berruecos in the Department of Nariño; Before his death, and along the way, they posted a sign that said, “Neither Christ passed from the cross nor Julio Arboleda from here.” Then he was shocked, the deadly wound sending him to the place he built, Hell or Heaven.

