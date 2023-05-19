Hacker attack Asl Abruzzo, the Privacy Guarantor: “Downloading data is a crime”

“Download the data published on the dark web constitutes a crime”. That’s what the Guarantor for the protection of personal data referring to the recent hacker attack suffered by Asl 1 Abruzzo which continues to create strong inconvenience for citizens. In particular, the Privacy Guarantor recalls that anyone who acquires or downloads data published on the dark web by criminal organizations – and uses them for their own purposes or disseminates them online, on social networks or in any other way – incurs illegal conduct which may, in the cases provided for by law, constitute a crime. “This crime is even more heinous – reads the note -, because it concerns health data, such as in particular information on pathologies and medical treatments of people in conditions of vulnerability and fragility”.

What data is leaked

The health data were stolen on the night of 3 May with a computer attack on the ASL of L’Aquila with a ransomware which locks and encrypts data making it unusable until a ransom is paid. “If our requests are not accepted,” read a screenshot in English disclosed by the group that refers to the ‘Mountains’ notice board In the dark web“we will be forced to publish the rest of the medical data on the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, as well as the medical data of the patients, including the diagnosis and the prescribed treatment, in the areas of Pathophysiology and Obstetrics and other 50 random documents pulled from the server and the Archiflow system”.

With the attack they are all the data of stolen healthcare workers and patients ended up on the deep webincluding medical records, oncological diagnoses, abortions, chronic diseases and physiotherapy, as well as organizational information. A mole of 386 gigabyte which would complete the package of over 522 gigabytes of data stolen by the ASL of L’Aquila on the night of 3 May.

The personal data of Messina Denaro

On the dark web, i personal data of the mafia boss Messina Denaro. The hackers continue to threaten “further flaws in the systems of the other local health authorities in the Abruzzo region”, but the president of the Region, Marco Marsilio, of Fdi, to which the hackers wrote, categorically excludes any payment, warning that anyone who opens the stolen documents is committing a crime. In the messages the hackers launched an invitation to negotiate. The matter is being investigated L’Aquila District Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office. Marsilio explains that “this cyber attack has the sole purpose of making money through the disclosure of this data and the only way to counter it is not to open the documents”.

The “long attack” on the Abruzzo institutions

But the Abruzzo entities were targeted by hackers well before of the attack on the ASL: since March the pirates have been trying to sabotage the Abruzzo Regional Council system being rejected by the defenses erected, in particular by the security measures adopted by the technicians of the public body. Attempts have also been underway for weeks on the system of the Abruzzo regional council, again without success. As a preventative activity the computer scientists of the Region are working to upgrade some machines, an operation that made it necessary to turn off the PCs for an hour. In recent days, PCs have also been closed for an hour Asl of Chieti for an alarm later revealed to be unfounded.

Activate the “defenses” of the Asl of breaking latest news

Even the ASL of breaking latest news at work for enhance the security levels of IT systems after the hacker attack launched against the health company of L’Aquila. Although the network had already been strengthened some time ago – the security levels respected are those envisaged for the PAs – we nevertheless proceeded to further checks and controls aimed at carrying out an analysis of the systems and the level of internal security. At the same time as the investigations, they registered slowdowns in the Cups, precisely because the experts were at work. Recently, the ASL technicians also took part in a meeting with the Ced managers of the other healthcare companies, in the presence of Marsiliuswith the aim of taking stock of safety and the systems used.

The accusations of the opposition: “Inert politics”

The reactions to the attacks are coming. On one side start the first legal actions of the citizens to the Healthcare Company regarding the serious inconvenience caused to the hospital activity, as well as in relation to the management of sensitive data.

On the other hand, the opposition voices to local politics. “Several days from the problem – they declare regional groups of opposition – there is still a lack of solutions, alternatives and responses from the regional government. A very serious inertia that ignores the seriousness of the attack and instead has a lot to do with the inability to manage what is a full-blown emergency”.

According to the advisers of Pd, Legnini President, Mixed Group, Abruzzo in the Municipality and Movimento 5 Stelle “it is clear that at the moment it doesn’t matter who is responsible for the situation, albeit many and serious and under investigation by third-party bodies to which we defer, but we are anxious to understand the reasons for the complete inertia of politics, to which we ask because they have not adequately communicated the situation to both users and staff of the structures concerned. The regional government – they said again – give signs of life and deal effectively with the situation “.

