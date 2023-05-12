Hacker attack on Abruzzo healthcare, new threats and disclosed data – Abruzzo

The ASL of L’Aquila apologizes for the inconvenience, the governor Marsilio affirms that he will never pay a ransom, the pirates renew their threats and on the dark web they explain that they will now also attack the other ASLs of Abruzzo.

And meanwhile always on the web disseminate the personal data of patients, including the mafia boss Messina Denaroof which blood tests would be available but not the medical record of a cancer patient, which is in a paper version and is armored in the super prison of L’Aquila.

For 10 days, the healthcare system in L’Aquila has been in check, 500 gigs of data stoleneven if the Local Health Authority tries to defend itself by explaining that “computer piracy attacks have occurred and continue to occur affecting Healthcare Companies throughout Italy. The Local Health Authority of L’Aquila, for its part, reiterates that it has implemented all the actions and possible measures to ensure continuity of services and we apologize for the inconvenience suffered by patients”, which then means an emergency that has brought the computer system to its knees, paralyzing services and performances.

And at the moment there is no idea of ​​the timing of a return to normal even if the reopening of the Cup service for reservations and radiotherapy for Sunday is announced. The hackers continue “to threaten further leaks in the systems of the other local health authorities in the Abruzzo region for the next few days”, and the president of the region, Marco Marsilio, of Fdi, to whom the hackers wrote, categorically excludes any payment, warning that whoever opens the stolen documents commits a crime.

“We would like to underline that the disclosure of the stolen data constitutes a crime and anyone who downloads files from the dark web is committing a crimeso we invite everyone not to open documents released illegally on the net. The ASL and the Region will not pay any ransom asked by hackers,” explains the governor.

New data packages have been released in the last couple of days, including the medical examinations of prisoners under the 41 bis regime, including those Matteo Messina Denaro, locked up in the maximum security prison of the regional capital since 17 January and being treated for colon cancer. In the messages the hackers launched an invitation to negotiate. The District Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office of L’Aquila is investigating the matter.

Marsilio explains that “this computer attack has the sole purpose of making a profit through the disclosure of this data and the only way to counter it is not to open the documents”. “The task force put in place to counter the action of hackers continues in its work, day and night, with the triple objective of minimizing the damage, restoring operations and preventing further attacks that have been announced”, he continues.