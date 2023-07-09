Hacker attack on the Vanvitelli hospital in Naples, everything still haywire

Analysis and activities still very slow in the departments of primary importance of theVanvitelli university hospital in Naples, yesterday victim of a hacker attack: “Only the pediatric oncology department works best, which carries out the examinations in an internal ward and is therefore working on emergencies independently and quickly. All while the computer system is blocked: we have returned to managing requests for analysis on sheets of paper, as in the past”.

To describe the difficult situation is Pasquale Di Girolamo, medical director of the university hospital, who clarifies that the activity of the polyclinic continues, but “everything is slower – he explains By Jerome – and thus it is not possible to manage the mass of analytical investigations to the maximum”. In this regard, a circular was issued to reduce the requests for analyzes to only those strictly necessary for emergencies and for the completion of the patient’s diagnostic process.

Without computer system 30% more time for each analysis

Actually, the Policlinico has been experiencing problems since July 1st. “Suddenly we found the booking registration system blocked and the requests for laboratory investigations by the departments – he clarifies By Jerome –. But even cup bookings weren’t recorded. “We thought it was a software failure and instead the technicians after long analyzes ascertained that it was the hackers. We have notified theNational Cybersecurity Agency who from Rome sent us their experts who are at work, they tell us that we will have to wait more or less another 48 hours “.

At the moment, in fact, the structure has no way of “transferring the reports to the electronic folders – he explains By Jerome – and we can’t get digital signatures to work. Obviously the laboratories are not able to work at their best, currently without the electronic system it takes 30% more time to carry out each analysis“.

Sensitive data: checks on possible leaks

The cyber-attack of which theLuigi Vanvitelli University Hospital of Naples it is of type ransomware. The structure also received an email in which “they wrote us an address to contact for a negotiation – he explains By Jerome -. Of course we didn’t answer, we passed everything to theNational Cybersecurity Agency: I’m not an expert in computer systems, I know we have good protection systems but they may have overcome them or they may have managed to steal someone’s access keys and enter the system to hack it”.

As for the possible leak of sensitive data “Hackers could have stolen the laboratory reports, but we are still speculating on this issue – he points out again By Jerome -. The medical records are encrypted, we have not lost them because they are always transferred to the electronic file, but we don’t quite know what was also taken. In general, however, the global medical records of each patient cannot be stolen, but only the diagnostic investigations”.

The importance of updates and backups

Il Chirtthe operational team of theNational Cybersecurity Agencyimmediately reached the structure with its own team to understand the exact dimensions of the attack and provide any form of support.

“I renew my invitation to all public entities in the healthcare sector, the most impacted in our country, to protect their IT systems by adopting the appropriate technical and organizational solutions, also through their constant updating so as not to fall victim to these attacks – he urged the director general of ACN Bruno Frattasi -. Knowing your systems and their dependencies, both technological and organizational, in a clear and in-depth manner, and having a solid backup is the primary way to deal with this type of incursions by criminal hackers”.

The National Association of Italian Municipalities (Anci) and the State Police have signed an agreement for the protection of the networks and information systems of local Public Administrations. The protocol provides that the protection of critical systems will be ensured by the Postal and Communications Police and by the National Anti-IT Crime Center for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures (Cnaipic). This agreement is the first step of the “Pro-C2SI Project”, which aims to improve the IT security of Italian municipalities through two pillars: the protection of IT infrastructures and the increase of technical competence and awareness. The agreement is also aimed at protecting the databases of Italian municipalities, reducing operating costs and protecting the privacy of citizens.

