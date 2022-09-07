Listen to the audio version of the article

Intelligence, Aisi and Aise, work under the radar to find evidence for the most well-founded of suspects: a foreign state hand behind the cyber attacks on our energy companies. The Postal Police is carrying out all the investigative investigations to be transmitted to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome and to the other judicial offices. The ANC, the national cybersecurity agency, sifts the geography and the procedure of attacks, the index of danger and danger, the alerts to be sent to sensitive companies and offices. A now constant and generalized fibrillation. Unable to let your guard down.

Canarbino Group last case



The sequence of attacks became interminable. The last known concerns the Canarbino group, based in Sarzana in Liguria. The company deals with gas import-export. The hack would not have compromised the company’s computer system. The GSE site, the energy services manager, then resumed operation. While the attack on Eni had no particular repercussions: the company security system was able to promptly intercept the first hostile signals and significant damage was averted. On Gse and Eni the investigations of the Post are wide-ranging, after all they are in all respects sensitive infrastructures. The attackers knew who they wanted to hit and what effects they wanted to achieve.

Health at risk



At the ACN they then noted how another sector is under fire: healthcare. The case in August of the Local Health Authority of the city of Turin cannot be classified as a secondary local fact. Handwritten reports, skipped reservations, minimization of analyzes, inability to pay tickets with the PagoPA circuit: as in the Piedmontese capital, it can also happen elsewhere. The repercussions on citizenship are notable, the effects are intoxicating for cybercriminals. Concern about this sector is therefore very high. The ACN must ascertain to what extent the territorial system of public health, which then refers to each region, has adequate defenses to the repetition and intensification of the attacks by now incessant. The question is ancient but now very urgent.

Gabrielli’s signals



Franco Gabrielli, undersecretary of the Prime Minister, never speaks at random. Yesterday he said: “We have been living under attack for a long time, it is not something born on February 24 (beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, ed). As we speak, France, Great Britain, Greece and Montenegro are under attack. It is a phenomenon – you explained – that cannot be referable only to the war events that are affecting our continent and beyond ». He then added: «We are in what has been called the first hybrid war, another war no less dangerous and worrying. Rather than worry about the consequences – Gabrielli observes – we should be concerned about greater resilience and greater ability to cope with attacks ».