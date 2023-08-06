Hacker offensive continues, banks and TLC companies attacked – News

The hacker offensive of the pro-Russian group Noname057(16) which has been targeting Italy for days, does not stop. The group claimed responsibility for the attack on a bank and a telecommunications company. In recent days the CSM and the Mimit have been attacked, whose site has been unreachable for a few hours. In action, as in the previous days, the technicians of the National Cybersecurity Agency to offer technical support. There are currently 24 targets being targeted today with Distributed Denial of Service (Ddos) attacks and they concern banks, telecommunications and public transport companies, with limited disruption. The offensive has been going on for a week and the Csirt (Computer response team) of the National Cybersecurity Agency, after the usual enticement phase, continues to monitor the situation and advises referring to the indications on its website to deal with the threat. https://www.csirt.gov.it/

