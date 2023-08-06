Home » Hacker offensive continues, banks and TLC companies attacked – News
News

Hacker offensive continues, banks and TLC companies attacked – News

by admin
Hacker offensive continues, banks and TLC companies attacked – News

The hacker offensive of the pro-Russian group Noname057(16) which has been targeting Italy for days, does not stop. The group claimed responsibility for the attack on a bank and a telecommunications company. In recent days the CSM and the Mimit have been attacked, whose site has been unreachable for a few hours. In action, as in the previous days, the technicians of the National Cybersecurity Agency to offer technical support. There are currently 24 targets being targeted today with Distributed Denial of Service (Ddos) attacks and they concern banks, telecommunications and public transport companies, with limited disruption. The offensive has been going on for a week and the Csirt (Computer response team) of the National Cybersecurity Agency, after the usual enticement phase, continues to monitor the situation and advises referring to the indications on its website to deal with the threat. https://www.csirt.gov.it/

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Embrace the new Tibet and look forward to the new future——Side Notes on the Opening Ceremony of the 5th China Tibet Tourism and Culture International Expo_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Waves overflowed the coastal road in Bursa Gemlik...

The hole that ‘decorates’ the square of the...

From Ulysses to Corto Maltese, in Recanati a...

Inflation exit from Babacan

Deadly Shooting in US Capital Leaves Three Dead...

The world skating champion Luz Mery Tristán was...

Mediterranean University – Articles

Morocco: Ouro Agoro Ismaïl scores another double with...

Literature, a tool to investigate problems: Sacheri

Ricciardi (M5s) shows a doctor’s slip in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy