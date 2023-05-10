Home » Hackers access data from federal IT service providers
News

Hackers access data from federal IT service providers

by admin
This comes from a warning letter from the Federal Information Technology Center at the end of Aprilr, as reported by Bayerischer Rundfunk. Accordingly, the attackers “very likely” could have tapped large parts of the e-mail communication of the affected companies in Dortmund and Berlin. Among other things, they had access to personal data, telephone numbers, offices, current projects and attached documents. The captured data could be used for – quote – further “highly specific attacks”, it is said.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 10, 2023.

