More than 30 Shops in the Hagen Rathaus-Galerie can welcome customers again from Thursday. The shopping center had to be extensively renovated due to severe flood damage. However, the work progressed slowly – opening dates have been announced and postponed again and again in the meantime.

The underground car park turned out to be a big problem: it had been completely flooded by the water masses of the Volme. As a result, the entire security technology of the Rathaus-Galerie was destroyed.

the good 22.000 Square meter retail space can accommodate a total of 70 stores. Some shops open later, while others are now empty. Luckily the supermarket had its own entrance. It was able to reopen last fall.

