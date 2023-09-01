Hai Kui: The Latest Updates on This Year’s No. 11 Typhoon

Typhoon “Hai Kui” Gains Strength, Expected to Move North-West

The Central Meteorological Observatory of China Meteorological Administration has issued an update on the latest developments regarding this year’s No. 11 typhoon, “Hai Kui.” As of 08:00 on August 31, the typhoon has reached an intensity rating of severe tropical storm.

Located at 21.3 degrees north latitude and 133.0 degrees east longitude, the center of the typhoon is currently situated approximately 1,470 kilometers east-north of Manila, Philippines. With maximum wind force reaching Class 10, or 28 m/s (about 101 km/h), and a central pressure of 982 hPa, “Hai Kui” poses a significant threat.

The wind circle radius of the typhoon extends 160 kilometers to the northeast, 150 kilometers to the southeast, 110 kilometers to the southwest, and 130 kilometers to the northwest. This wide radius signifies the potential for strong winds and heavy rainfall in the affected areas.

According to the forecast, “Hai Kui” is expected to continue moving westward and northward at a speed of 15-20 kilometers per hour. As it progresses, the typhoon’s intensity is predicted to gradually increase, heightening the risk it poses to regions in its path.

A recent update on the typhoon’s position reveals that the center of “Hai Kui” is currently located at 21.2 degrees north latitude and 133.5 degrees east longitude. Situated 1,480 kilometers northwest of Guam, USA, the maximum wind force near the center has reached level 10 (25 m/s), with the lowest air pressure recorded at 985 hPa. The radius of the seven-level wind circle ranges from 110 to 160 kilometers.

It is projected that “Hai Kui” will continue moving northwest at a speed of 20-25 kilometers per hour while gradually gaining strength. The path of the typhoon is uncertain, making it crucial for residents in potentially affected areas to stay updated on the latest developments through official sources.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has released a path probability forecast map for the next 120 hours, providing vital information to guide emergency preparedness efforts. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay tuned to updates from local authorities and meteorological departments.

