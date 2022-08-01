Original title: Beijing Haidian: New cases returned to Beijing by high-speed rail to Beijing private car to pick up nucleic acid samples and did not go out after nucleic acid sampling

On August 1, Beijing held the 382nd press conference on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus pneumonia.Photo by Yin Xingyun of People’s Daily Online

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, August 1 (Yin Xingyun) On August 1, at the 382nd press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, Lin Hang, deputy head of the Haidian District People’s Government, announced that on July 31 From 0:00 to 24:00 on the same day, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia was found in Haidian District, which was found in 10 mixed mining in the society.

The case’s residence is Building 1, District 3, Shanghe Village, Luyuan, Shuguang Street, Haidian District. After entering overseas on July 20, he will be quarantined outside Beijing for 10 days. After the centralized quarantine period expires on July 30, he will return to Beijing by G10 high-speed rail. Arrived at Beijing South Railway Station at 14:30 on the same day, and was picked up by his family in a private car. At 15:35, he arrived at the nucleic acid sampling point in the parking lot on the north side of the Second Police Station on Shuguang Street for nucleic acid sampling; at 15:48, he did not go out after arriving at home.

From July 20th to 29th, the nucleic acid test results of the cases were all negative, and the nucleic acid review results were positive at 10:07 on the 31st. It has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment.

Measures related to epidemic prevention and control:

The first is to quickly identify and control risk personnel. Haidian District immediately carried out placement control, nucleic acid sampling, transfer and isolation, and flow investigation and verification. It has been determined that 259 people are in close contact. All personnel involved in Haidian District have been placed under control, and all personnel from other areas have been spread.

Building No. 1, District 3, Luyuan Shanghe Village Community, Shuguang Street, is designated as a high-risk area, and the prevention and control measures of “area closed, staying at home, and door-to-door service” are implemented. Except for Building No. 1, all other areas will implement nucleic acid testing and Home health monitoring. Carry out nucleic acid testing of relevant risk personnel and environmental sampling at risk sites. Up to now, the nucleic acid test results of all members of the Luyuan Shanghe Village Community in Shuguang Street are negative, and the nucleic acid test results in the home environment and the environment outside the residence are all negative.

The second is to efficiently meet the needs of people’s livelihood. The Zhanqi Party Branch was established immediately in the subdistricts, and the organization, the community, the community health service center and other personnel were made to do a good job in the service guarantee work such as nucleic acid detection, environmental disinfection, and garbage removal and transportation of residents in the community. Local supermarkets and pharmacies provide vegetable love kits and emergency medicines to fully meet the basic living needs of residents. Set up express delivery volunteer service teams to deliver express delivery to residents. Timely sort out the ledgers of special groups such as the elderly, the young, the sick, the disabled, and pregnancy, and implement point-to-point refinement and assistance.

Lin Hang introduced that the case was a person who entered from abroad and returned to Beijing after the quarantine period outside Beijing had expired. After arriving in Beijing, the nucleic acid test was carried out as soon as possible, and he was picked up by a private car. He did not go out after returning home. personal responsibility in order to avoid the further spread of the epidemic.

