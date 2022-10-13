Source title: Haidian District Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision: Keep an eye on the nodes, compact the responsibilities of the Quartet, strengthen the supervision of epidemic prevention and control

During the National Day holiday, the Second Supervision and Inspection Office of the Haidian District Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision continued to make efforts to supervise from the front, and in accordance with the latest requirements of urban epidemic prevention and control work, pay close attention to the work of preventing risks, ensuring safety, and protecting stability. At the same time as community and village prevention and control, the epidemic prevention and control supervision and inspection were carried out at important points such as farmers' markets, shopping malls, supermarkets, and medical observation centers. Together with the towns, a total of 344 points were inspected, and 28 problems were found and corrected. Tighten the "quartet of responsibilities", build a strong defense line for epidemic prevention and control, and provide a strong guarantee for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Second Supervision and Inspection Office supervises and inspects the implementation of the epidemic prevention and control deployment in the farmers market and the situation of price protection and stable supply. Focus on farmers' market prevention and control. During the holiday, the Second Supervision and Inspection Office, together with the Commission for Discipline Inspection of Sijiqing Town and Shangzhuang Town, will supervise and inspect the implementation of epidemic prevention and control in many farmers' markets in the town, as well as the price and supply stability, and requires the market to strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures based on actual conditions. This measure is to strengthen the grooming of market personnel during the holidays, strictly implement barcode scanning inspections at entrances, environmental inspections, and nucleic acid inspections of employees, and implement management and control of goods involving personnel from Xinfadi as required. The second supervision and inspection room conducts on-site inspections of the medical observation center. Focus on the prevention and control of shopping malls and supermarkets. In response to the increase in the number of people in shopping malls and supermarkets during the National Day holiday, the Second Supervision and Inspection Office highlighted the key points of supervision and conducted supervision and inspection of the epidemic prevention and control work in many shopping malls and supermarkets. Guarantee, etc. Regarding the irregular wearing of masks by some entrance guards found in the inspection, on-site reminders have been made to correct them, and various epidemic prevention and control measures have been promoted. The second supervision and inspection room supervises and inspects the scanning code inspections, nucleic acid testing of staff, and commodity supply guarantees in many supermarkets. Focus on the prevention and control of medical observation centers. The Second Supervision and Inspection Office, together with the District Health Supervision Office and the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will supervise and inspect the Medical Observation Center. During the inspection, it was found that there were problems that the isolation personnel opened the door to talk, and the staff wore N95 masks and did not put on and take off protective clothing. In this regard, the inspection team asked the medical observation center to strengthen the management reminder of the isolation personnel, and strengthen the hospital staff. Sense training, standardize the sequence of putting on and taking off protective clothing, etc., to eliminate the risk of epidemic spillover caused by irregular operation procedures.

