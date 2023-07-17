Home » Haikou Implements Six Stop Measures and Opens Emergency Shelters Amid Typhoon ‘Tali’ to Ensure Safety
News

Haikou Implements Six Stop Measures and Opens Emergency Shelters Amid Typhoon ‘Tali’ to Ensure Safety

by admin

Haikou Implements “Six Stop” Measures to Ensure Public Safety during Typhoon “Tali”

Hangzhou Net – July 17, 2023

Due to the impact of Typhoon “Tali,” Haikou, the capital city of Hainan Island, has taken several precautionary measures to ensure public safety. The high-speed railway around the island has been suspended, as well as operations at Haikou New Seaport, Xiuying Port, Railway Nangang, and Meilan International Airport.

According to reports from CCTV News, the EMUs departing from Haikou East Station and Sanya Station have been suspended since July 16 at 17:00. The high-speed railway around Hainan Island, along with the suburban trains in Haikou, will remain suspended until July 21. This decision has been taken to minimize the risks and potential dangers caused by the typhoon.

To further protect the public, the Haikou Municipal Transportation and Port and Shipping Administration has announced the closure of Haikou New Seaport, Xiuying Port, and Railway Nangang since 6:00 on July 16. These suspensions are expected to last until July 18. The authorities have advised that vehicles and passengers should refrain from crossing the sea and should avoid going to the port during this period.

The Haikou City Flood Control, Wind and Drought Prevention Headquarters has issued a notice stating that due to the impact of Typhoon “Tali,” Haikou will experience heavy rain, local torrential rain, and storm surge, with a high risk of urban waterlogging. In addition, strong winds of 12 levels or above are expected.

As a result, the city has implemented the “six stop” measures, which include suspension of classes, suspension of work, suspension of operation, suspension of flights, suspension of parks, and suspension of business. These measures are applicable to the entire city and aim to ensure public safety. The authorities have urged people to stay indoors unless necessary and have opened emergency shelters for the masses to avoid any potential risks. The specific end time for these measures will be determined based on the situation and will be communicated on July 18.

See also  He kills his wife, son and landlords and shoots himself

The Haikou government has emphasized that only units and individuals responsible for emergency rescue and disaster relief, as well as those ensuring the basic operation of the city, are allowed to go out during this time. They have requested all other residents to cooperate and prioritize their safety.

For further updates and information, please refer to the official sources mentioned in the article.

Source: CCTV
Author: Wang Hao

You may also like

itineraries of one, two or three days —...

the provisional electoral lists to be consulted from...

Spacious and comfortable apartment for sale – news

ViVi il Verde 2023, the Call to join...

Chunshuitang French fries 105 yuan She was surprised...

Hot Topics in the United States: China’s Monitoring...

Van driver died in an avalanche on the...

Municipality of Naples – Let’s rebuild it! Fundraising...

Oil prices rose amid expectations of a decline...

Still Haven’t Received Your Stimulus Check? Here’s How...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy