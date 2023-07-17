Haikou Implements Six Stop Measures and Opens Emergency Shelters Amid Typhoon ‘Tali’ to Ensure Safety

Haikou Implements “Six Stop” Measures to Ensure Public Safety during Typhoon “Tali”

July 17, 2023

Due to the impact of Typhoon “Tali,” Haikou, the capital city of Hainan Island, has taken several precautionary measures to ensure public safety. The high-speed railway around the island has been suspended, as well as operations at Haikou New Seaport, Xiuying Port, Railway Nangang, and Meilan International Airport.

According to reports from CCTV News, the EMUs departing from Haikou East Station and Sanya Station have been suspended since July 16 at 17:00. The high-speed railway around Hainan Island, along with the suburban trains in Haikou, will remain suspended until July 21. This decision has been taken to minimize the risks and potential dangers caused by the typhoon.

To further protect the public, the Haikou Municipal Transportation and Port and Shipping Administration has announced the closure of Haikou New Seaport, Xiuying Port, and Railway Nangang since 6:00 on July 16. These suspensions are expected to last until July 18. The authorities have advised that vehicles and passengers should refrain from crossing the sea and should avoid going to the port during this period.

The Haikou City Flood Control, Wind and Drought Prevention Headquarters has issued a notice stating that due to the impact of Typhoon “Tali,” Haikou will experience heavy rain, local torrential rain, and storm surge, with a high risk of urban waterlogging. In addition, strong winds of 12 levels or above are expected.

As a result, the city has implemented the “six stop” measures, which include suspension of classes, suspension of work, suspension of operation, suspension of flights, suspension of parks, and suspension of business. These measures are applicable to the entire city and aim to ensure public safety. The authorities have urged people to stay indoors unless necessary and have opened emergency shelters for the masses to avoid any potential risks. The specific end time for these measures will be determined based on the situation and will be communicated on July 18.

The Haikou government has emphasized that only units and individuals responsible for emergency rescue and disaster relief, as well as those ensuring the basic operation of the city, are allowed to go out during this time. They have requested all other residents to cooperate and prioritize their safety.

