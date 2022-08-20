Home News Haikou Meilan Airport Upgrades Smart Inspection System to Improve Outlying Island Inspection Efficiency_Passenger_Departure_Personnel
News

Haikou Meilan Airport Upgrades Smart Inspection System to Improve Outlying Island Inspection Efficiency_Passenger_Departure_Personnel

by admin
Haikou Meilan Airport Upgrades Smart Inspection System to Improve Outlying Island Inspection Efficiency_Passenger_Departure_Personnel

Original title: Haikou Meilan Airport Upgrades Smart Inspection System to Improve Outlying Island Inspection Efficiency

Recently, Haikou Meilan International Airport upgraded the intelligent inspection system for outbound passengers to improve the efficiency of outlying island inspections and help Hainan to strictly control the “spillover prevention” of the epidemic.

↑Inspectors at Haikou Meilan Airport used the “Intelligent Inspection System for Outbound Passengers” to inspect passenger ID cards.Photo courtesy of Haikou Meilan International Airport

In order to accelerate the return of stranded passengers, Hainan has formulated precise prevention and control measures for the return of stranded passengers. Haikou Meilan Airport immediately organized a team to optimize and upgrade the intelligent inspection system for outbound passengers. Passengers can quickly determine whether they meet the requirements for outbound inspection by swiping their ID cards, and visually display the passenger’s health code, departure code, including the current day. The 8-day nucleic acid sampling time, sampling location, nucleic acid results and time can improve the inspection efficiency and reduce manual inspection and control errors.

At the same time, Haikou Meilan Airport arranges personnel for on-site operation and maintenance support 24 hours a day, collects feedback from on-site staff in a timely manner, and ensures the stable and efficient operation of the information and epidemic prevention system.

Source: Haikou Meilan International AirportReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Ivrea, costs for the athletics track increase

In 2022, the representatives of “the most beautiful...

Albino Ruberti, the resignation sent to the mayor...

Di Maio to Salvini: you are complicit in...

Cultural exchange and equipment display activities held in...

Drought exacerbates other European crises – Aunt Weise

In the past ten years of China, the...

Who is Albino Ruberti, the dem called Rocky...

The number of victims of mountain torrent disasters...

Letizia Moratti goes wild on the dance floor:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy