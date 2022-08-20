Original title: Haikou Meilan Airport Upgrades Smart Inspection System to Improve Outlying Island Inspection Efficiency

Recently, Haikou Meilan International Airport upgraded the intelligent inspection system for outbound passengers to improve the efficiency of outlying island inspections and help Hainan to strictly control the “spillover prevention” of the epidemic.

↑Inspectors at Haikou Meilan Airport used the “Intelligent Inspection System for Outbound Passengers” to inspect passenger ID cards.Photo courtesy of Haikou Meilan International Airport

In order to accelerate the return of stranded passengers, Hainan has formulated precise prevention and control measures for the return of stranded passengers. Haikou Meilan Airport immediately organized a team to optimize and upgrade the intelligent inspection system for outbound passengers. Passengers can quickly determine whether they meet the requirements for outbound inspection by swiping their ID cards, and visually display the passenger’s health code, departure code, including the current day. The 8-day nucleic acid sampling time, sampling location, nucleic acid results and time can improve the inspection efficiency and reduce manual inspection and control errors.

At the same time, Haikou Meilan Airport arranges personnel for on-site operation and maintenance support 24 hours a day, collects feedback from on-site staff in a timely manner, and ensures the stable and efficient operation of the information and epidemic prevention system.

Source: Haikou Meilan International AirportReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: