yesterday

Many friends said

“When does it rain, it’s so boring!”

“People are in Guangzhou, wait online! Join the rain group chat”

woke up today

Dark clouds overwhelm the city, making people suspect jet lag

like the calm before the storm

The morning of March 24. The sky in Tianhe, Guangzhou is covered with dark clouds.Photo/Photo by Liang Yitao, all-media reporter of Yangcheng Evening News

Guangzhou

There are pictures and videos!Hailstorms in downtown Guangzhou

Another one bounced into the office…

On the morning of March 24, hailstorms occurred in many districts of Guangzhou.

“I thought it was heavy rain, but I didn’t expect it to be hail.” Mr. Yang, who works on Yuncheng West Road in Baiyun District, heard the sound of raindrops dripping outside “a little loud” when he was in the office at 10 o’clock. After a drop of “heavy rain” hit the window sill and bounced into the office, everyone realized that it was hail!

Hailstones hit the window sill and bounced into the room on Yuncheng East Road, Guangzhou

Photo provided by citizen Mr. Yang

“I heard it was raining loudly outside, so I went out to have a look.” On Huifu West Road, Mr. Lin, a citizen, heard that there might be hail in Guangzhou that day, so he went out to have a look. As a result, I reached out to pick it up and found that it was indeed hail.

According to a reporter from the Yangcheng Evening News who interviewed and witnessed outdoors on the morning of March 24, hailstorms could be seen in North Renmin Road, Luhu Lake and other places. According to public reports, hailstorms have occurred in Baiyun, Liwan, Yuexiu, Tianhe and other districts.

Renmin North Road, Guangzhou, Hail fell to the ground, citizens holding pictures/Photographed by Chen Qiuming, an all-media reporter of Yangcheng Evening News

On Huifu West Road, Guangzhou, citizens stretched out their hands to receive the hail. Photo provided by Mr. Lin, a citizen

According to @广州风险 forecast, there will be heavy to heavy rain in Guangzhou today, accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, strong winds and local hail in some periods of time.

Guangzhou starts meteorological disaster (rainstorm) level IV emergency response

According to the monitoring of the Guangzhou Meteorological Observatory, Guangzhou has reached the level IV emergency response standard for meteorological disasters (rainstorms). The Municipal Meteorological Disaster Emergency Headquarters decided to start the Guangzhou Meteorological Disaster (Rainstorm) Level IV Emergency Response from 10:51 on the 24th. Please do a good job of defense according to the provisions of the plan.

Yellow rainstorm warning issued in multiple districts of Guangzhou

Orange warning of rainstorm in Baiyunfen town street

The Guangzhou Meteorological Observatory stated that due to the impact of the strong thunderstorm cloud cluster approaching from Foshan, it is expected that there will be strong thunderstorms in Yuexiu District and Tianhe District of Guangzhou City in the next 2 hours, with an accumulated rainfall of 30-50 mm. From 10:12 on the 24th, the yellow rainstorm warning signal in Yuexiu District and Tianhe District of Guangzhou City came into effect.

In addition, from 11:00 on the 24th, the yellow warning signal for heavy rain on the 20th Street in the south of Baiyun District was upgraded to an orange warning signal for heavy rain, the yellow warning signal for heavy rain in the remaining four towns, the yellow warning signal for thunderstorm and strong wind, and the orange warning signal for hail continued to take effect.

At the same time, the yellow warning signal for thunderstorms and strong winds and the orange warning signal for hail in Guangzhou are also in effect. The “wind and rain warning” is high, and the forest fire warning signal is “failing steadily”.

As of 11:00 on March 24, the issuance of early warning signals in Guangzhou

On the morning of March 24, Guangzhou citizens went out to work in the rain.Photo/Photo by Liang Yitao, all-media reporter of Yangcheng Evening News

Guangdong

Guangdong issues first red rainstorm warning in 2023

On March 24, Zhaoqing Huaiji issued the first red rainstorm warning this year. According to the “Guangdong Meteorological Disaster Prevention Regulations”, when the meteorological department issues a red rainstorm warning signal, it can be regarded as a school suspension signal. During the effective period, nursery schools, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, and secondary vocational schools should suspend classes. When the orange rainstorm warning is in effect, students can delay going to school, and students on the way to and from school should take shelter in the nearest safe place.

According to meteorological and hydrological monitoring, from 09:00 on the 24th to 10:00 on the 24th, the towns and streets with the heaviest rainfall in each city are: Zhagang Town, Huaiji County, Zhaoqing, 45.3 mm, and Jiahe Street, Baiyun District, Guangzhou, 32.7 mm.

Guangdong weather forecast for the next few days

Rainfall rhythm: The heavy precipitation area continues to slowly press southward with the front. Today = there are heavy to heavy rains in northern Guangdong and the northern Pearl River Delta accompanied by strong convection. The rainy area continues to press southward on the 25th. There are heavy rains in the central and southern regions. Precipitation has weakened, and most of Guangdong still has light to moderate rain.

Cooling rhythm: The cooling moves with the rain belt. There has been a significant cooling in northern Guangdong since yesterday. As the rain area moves southward, the temperature in central and southern Guangdong will also gradually drop. Affected by precipitation and cold air, the weather in Guangdong will turn significantly cooler tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.

The specific forecast is as follows:

On the 24th, there were heavy rains to heavy rains and local heavy rains in northern Guangdong and the central and northern parts of the Pearl River Delta. (Thunder) showers turned to heavy rains in western Guangdong cities and counties. The rest of the cities and counties were cloudy, with (thunder) showers and local heavy rains; some cities and counties were accompanied by 8 Level 10 local thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and other strong convective weather. The temperature drops successively from north to south. The lowest temperature during the day: the northern cities and counties of Shaoguan and Qingyuan are 14°C to 17°C, the southern cities and counties are 22°C to 24°C, and the rest of the cities and counties are 18°C ​​to 22°C.

On the 25th, the cities and counties in the south-central Pearl River Delta, Shanwei, and coastal cities and counties in western Guangdong experienced heavy to heavy rain. The cities and counties in eastern Guangdong, Meizhou, and Heyuan experienced moderate to heavy rain. The rest of the cities and counties were cloudy and cloudy with moderate rain. The lowest temperature in the morning: 11°C to 14°C in the northern cities and counties of northern Guangdong, 19°C to 22°C in the southern coastal cities and counties, and 15°C to 18°C ​​in the rest of the cities and counties.

On the 26th, the southern cities and counties were cloudy with light to moderate rain and local heavy rain, and the rest of the cities and counties were cloudy to cloudy with short-term light rain. Minimum temperature: 11°C to 14°C in northern Guangdong cities and counties, 16°C to 18°C ​​in southern coastal cities and counties, and 14°C to 16°C in other cities and counties.

Part of the content is integrated @广州风险、@广东天气

Text | Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Liang Yitao Lengshuang Guo Siqi

Source: Yangcheng Evening News

Original title: Just now, there was hail in many districts of Guangzhou! Some hail bombs flew into the room…

