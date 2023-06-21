Hail in the Murtal, heavy rain in the Liezen district

Storm in Styria

Heat in Upper Styria, in Pichl (Liezen) and Bruck/Mur, 34.4 degrees Celsius were measured on Wednesday. Locally strong thunderstorms fell in the Murtal and Ennstal – 32,500 lightning discharges.

Hot, hotter, Styria. According to Ubimet, the heat poles on Wednesday were in Pichl (Liezen) and Bruck/Mur with 34.4 degrees Celsius at times. Up to around 11 p.m., 32,500 lightning discharges were registered.

Heat in Austria © Ubimet

3-4 centimeter hailstones

The first showers and thunderstorms formed in the afternoon over the northern mountains. “In the evening, strong thunderstorms will come from the west. Hail and heavy rain are to be expected in large parts of the country,” said meteorologist Veronika Hatvan from Geosphere Austria.

Large hailstones rained down over Seckau late Tuesday afternoon © KK/Privat

In the Upper Mur Valley – from Murau to Zeltweg – there were sometimes heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain, storms and hail. “The hailstones can be three to four centimeters in size,” said Hannes Rieder (Geosphere Austria) in advance. In fact: A photo with such “locks” reached us from Seckau.

Schlosshotel: property damage

Until 10 p.m., weirs from Liezen reported various storm operations: In Aigen im Ennstal, car owners who had parked at the Hotel Schloss Pichlarn were scared. “A massive tree was uprooted by the strong gusts of wind and damaged several cars,” she said Fire department with. The property damage is extensive, but no one appears to have been injured.

In Selzthal, on the other hand, a tree across the street had to be removed, and in Singsdorf-Edlach (Rottenmann) a roof was removed. “There were different damage situations in the entire Rottenmann area,” informed Thomas Meier (spokesman for the state fire brigade association). In Donnersbach there have been debris accumulations on the B75, in Donnersbachwald an obstruction has been reported. And in Gaishorn/See, the fire brigade struggled with the amount of water.

Further south, including in Graz, it rained in the evening, but the state capital was spared thunderstorms until midnight.

Thursday is the peak of the heat wave

The peak of the heat will be reached on Thursday. “It will be up to 35 degrees again, but quite common throughout Styria.” This time, however, the weather conditions remain stable. Only isolated showers are to be expected.

But that changes again on Friday. A cold front brings cooling, but there are also strong thunderstorms. Storms are expected in the south and south-east in particular from the afternoon.

Temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees will be “more subdued” on Saturday. “It will be a summer weekend, but without heat,” says Rieder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

