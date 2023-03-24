According to China Weather Network, starting from the afternoon of March 22,There have been quite outrageous strong convective weather processes in southern my country. Hail weather was recorded in many provinces of Fujian, Zhejiang, and Jiangxi, and hail larger than 5 cm even appeared in many places.

From the photos and videos taken by many netizens, it can be seen that there are many places where baseballs and hailstones larger than the size of eggs have been recorded.

Meteorological experts said that in the next three days, as the cold air moves southward, the large-scale heavy rainfall in the south will continue and gradually compress southward.There will be large-scale strong convective weather in southern Jiangnan, South China and other places.This morning, the Central Meteorological Observatory issued the first rainstorm warning this year, and at the same time continued to issue blue warnings for strong convective weather.

Specifically, parts of southeastern Guizhou, southern Hunan, central and southern Jiangxi, southern Zhejiang, western and northern Fujian, northeastern Guangxi, and northern Guangdong experienced heavy to heavy rains. There is a heavy rainstorm.

Experts remind that in the next few days, continuous heavy rainfall may lead to high meteorological risks of geological and mountain torrent disasters in some areas such as Jiangxi, Hunan, western Fujian, and northern Guangdong, and precautions need to be taken. At the same time, the public needs to pay attention to the traffic safety risks caused by wet and slippery roads, water accumulation and low visibility, pay attention to driving safety, and take preventive measures.