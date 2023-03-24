Home News Hailstorms in many districts of Guangzhou make the day seem like night!There will be 8 to 10 thunderstorms and strong winds in many places in the south-fast technology-technology changes the future
Hailstorms in many districts of Guangzhou make the day seem like night!There will be 8 to 10 thunderstorms and strong winds in many places in the south

2023-03-24

According to the news on March 24, the Central Meteorological Observatory issued a double warning of heavy rain and strong convection. It is expected that some areas in Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong and other places will have heavy to heavy rain accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation.There will also be 8-10 thunderstorms, strong winds or hail in the local area.

It is worth noting that today, Guangzhou experienced strong convective weather such as hail. Judging from the video,The local hail was up to two centimeters in diameter, and the sky was as white as night, with lightning and thunder.According to public reports, hailstorms have occurred in Baiyun, Liwan, Yuexiu, Tianhe and other districts.

Why does this happen? Liu Zijie, chief forecaster of the Guangzhou Meteorological Observatory, said that this is mainly because the stratification of the atmosphere in the past two days is conducive to the formation of hail. There was a violent collision and finally fell to the ground.

According to @广州风食定定, there will be heavy to heavy rain in Guangzhou today, accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, strong winds, and local hail in some periods of time.On the 25th, there was also convective rainfall; on the 26th, the precipitation weakened, but there was still a lot of rain behind.

