Hainan added 5 local confirmed cases yesterday, 6 local asymptomatic infections

From 0 to 24:00 on September 17, 2022, there were 11 new cases of infection in Hainan Province. Among them, 5 new cases were confirmed locally, including 3 cases in Wanning City, 1 case in Sanya City, and 1 case in Haikou City; 6 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were reported in Wanning City.

From August 1, 2022 to 24:00 on September 17, Hainan Province has reported a total of 20,726 cases of infection. Among them, there were 8,625 local confirmed cases (6,593 in Sanya, 455 in Danzhou, 444 in Ledong, 404 in Dongfang, 251 in Wanning, 199 in Lingshui, 190 in Lingao, and 190 in Haikou). 40 cases, 31 cases in Chengmai County, 9 cases in Qionghai City, 7 cases in Wuzhishan City, 1 case in Ding’an County, and 1 case in Changjiang County); 12,101 local asymptomatic infections (9,055 in Sanya, 981 in Ledong, 966 cases in Danzhou City, 475 cases in Wanning City, 225 cases in Dongfang City, 197 cases in Lingshui County, 148 cases in Lingao County, 33 cases in Haikou City, 7 cases in Wuzhishan City, 6 cases in Qionghai City, and 6 cases in Chengmai County , 2 cases in Ding’an County).